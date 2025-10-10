“There’s real fear”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. gets candid about 23XI, FRM vs NASCAR lawsuit

Dale Earnhardt Jr. opened up about the ongoing lawsuit between 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports, and NASCAR. His comments surfaced on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, only days before the Round of 8 of the 2025 playoffs kicks off at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this coming Sunday, October 12.

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports were the only two teams that did not sign the new charter agreement. Instead, they filed an antitrust lawsuit, primarily accusing NASCAR of practicing monopoly and demanding the charter system be permanent.

Last week, the sanctioning body submitted a filing that contained declarations from several team owners, both chartered and open. During the session, they also mentioned their willingness to settle the case as soon as possible. Well, Dale Earnhardt Jr. wants that too.

“Nine of the 13 chartered teams submitted signed declarations, and basically, both sides argued that that was positive for each one,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said (49:15). “NASCAR thought it was good for the teams to come out and say that the charter system is good. But no one, I don't believe, would step in and actually say, you know, we're with NASCAR on this.”

“And I think there's real fear. If I had to guess, I think there is some concern that this is actively, as we speak, been detrimental to the success of NASCAR. It's turned a bunch of people away. It's not done either side any favors. It’s kind of got a little ugly and personal at times. It’s not been a great look at certain times for both sides. I’m on the boat that absolutely wishes this would get settled soon,” he added.

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports are currently running as open teams, as their request for a preliminary injunction was denied by a federal judge back in August 2025. December 1 is set as the date for the final trial.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares his thoughts on Joey Logano for defending the current playoffs format

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano slithered his way into the Round of 8 following last Sunday’s elimination race at the Charlotte ROVAL. After the race, the Penske icon once again defended the current playoffs format, saying that it gives birth to the much-needed drama. But his comments seem to have grated on Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The Hall of Famer took to his NASCAR podcast and said that Logano’s defense of the playoffs format is making him (Dale Jr.) dislike the three-time Cup Series champion even more.

“The more Joey Logano gets out of his car and talks about the playoffs, the more I don't like the playoffs,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. vented. “The more he talks about it, and I know he's defending it, and I know he believes what he believes, and I'm good with that for him, but the more he tells me why I should like the playoffs, the less I like him."

However, Dale Jr. mentioned that regardless of the format, nothing takes the credit away from Logano and other Cup Series champions like Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, and Kyle Larson.

“And so I can appreciate Joey Logano. He is a Hall of Famer, a multi-time champion, a true badass, clutch driver. Give him the car, he gets the job done,” he added.

That being said, all eyes are now on Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the upcoming Round of 8 playoff race. Fans can watch the race on USA (5:30 pm ET) or listen to live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

