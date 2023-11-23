“There will be some moments of struggle”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. previews Josh Berry's career-building debut season in NASCAR Cup

After spending two full-time seasons in Xfinity with Dale Earnhardt Jr. 's co-owned JR Motorsports, Josh Berry managed to get promotion in the Cup Series. The 33-year-old driver set to drive Stewart-Haas Racing’s #4 Ford on a full-time basis for the 2024 season.

Seen driving regularly for the JR Motorsport in the Xfinity, Dale Earnhardt Jr. took notice of Berry’s accomplishment. He is also a big fan of the 33-year-old driver’s racing style. However, Earnhardt Jr. feels that Berry will not be able to make much impact in his first year at SHR.

In a recent episode of the Dale Jr Download podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. previewed Berry’s first full-time season in NASCAR’s top division and said:

“I’m a Josh Berry fan. Y’all know that I want that to go well. There will be some moments of struggle. There will be times when Josh Berry’s going, ‘Man, do I have what it takes? Do I belong here? Do I have the fortitude to go forward?’ There will be some dark, dark moments in that first year. There are for every driver.”

“You at least need to do that. You at least need to have those few bright pops where you go, ‘Oh shoot man. They had a great run today. Man, if they could do that regularly..' That’s what you need to hear at least once or twice throughout the season for this #4 car,” Earnhardt Jr. added.

All eyes will be on Josh Berry as he will be driving Kevin Harvick’s #4 Ford car, which fans are used to seeing some fantastic moments in series.

“I don’t think he will have any challenges whatsoever” – Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Kevin Harvick’s new role as broadcaster

The season finale Phoenix race marked the end of Kevin Harvick’s illustrative 23-year-long career in NASCAR. After retiring from the sport, he joined FOX Sports as a broadcaster for the 2024 season and JR Motorsports owner believes that the 2014 Cup champion will not face any challenges in the FOX Sports booth.

In the podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said:

“He’s already got some pretty incredible experience already before he’s going to get in the booth. He’s been in probably some of the more high-pressure situations and passed with flying colors. He seems completely relaxed in that scenario. I don’t think he will have any challenges whatsoever.”