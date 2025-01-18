“There will be some pressure”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. opens up on feeling ‘obligated’ to achieve success as owner after JRM’s Daytona 500 entry

Former NASCAR driver and current team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. talked about the pressure to "have milestones" in the sport. Earlier this week, JR Motorsports announced that the team will race in the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time at the Daytona 500 this season.

Defending Xfinity champion Justin Allgaier will drive the No. 40 Chevrolet with sponsorship from Buffalo Trace Distillery and Traveller Whiskey for the team's debut next month.

In a recent interview with Peter Stratta, Earnhardt Jr. shared his strong sense of duty to succeed as an owner and the pressure on him and his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller, JRM co-owner.

"I do feel a bit of an obligation, as, with our connection to the fan base, I do feel that obligation to like achieve and have milestones as an owner. And, so yeah, I think there's, you can hear rumblings over the years around the fans being excited or hopeful of a potential Cup opportunity for us. And so, yeah, there's been, there's pressure," Dale Earnheart Jr. said (00:54 onwards).

The 50-year-old also shared what his late father and NASCAR legend Dale Sr. would have thought about the big step for their team.

"I'm sure he would have told us how we should have done it differently, but, you know, he was, he was also always very supportive. But, you know, so I think he would be excited about this," Dale Jr. added (00:35).

JR Motorsports have been successful in the Xfinity Series, with 88 wins and four championships.

Dale and Kelly, co-own the team with Rick Hendrick and L.W. Miller and currently field four full-time entries in the Xfinity Series. Other JRM drivers are Carson Kvapil, Sammy Smith and Connor Zilisch.

"Waiting on the right pieces to fall into place" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. on competing in the Cup Series

Dale Earnhardt Jr's JRM will race as an open team in the Cup Series opener race at Daytona International Speedway on February 16. During the same interview, Dale Jr. revealed they always wanted to join the Series.

"We find a way to get to the racetrack and compete because that's what we've always done and what we want to do. And so, we've always wanted to race in the Cup Series, just waiting on the right pieces to fall into place. And yeah, so I hope that we can, for our fans, there will be some pressure to go out there, get the car in the field, and get it on the grid, so that we can all enjoy it," Earnhardt Jr. said (01:30).

Allgaier is a seasoned professional with multiple Cup Series appearances and one top-10 finish in over eight years. He will need to qualify for the "Great American Race" against five other open teams.

