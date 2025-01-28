"These big station wagons for Teresa": Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals his father Dale Sr.'s everyday cars

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently revealed a detail about his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s life outside NASCAR. Earnhardt Sr. is widely regarded as the greatest star in the sport's history notably because of his 7 Cup titles, the joint-most of all time alongside Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson, and his 76 Cup wins.

Throughout his career, Earnhardt Sr. drove for a variety of manufacturers, including Pontiac, Ford, Buick, and Olds. But the most successful and iconic phase of his career, which began with Richard Childress Racing from 1984 until his unfortunate death in 2001, was under Chevrolet. Interestingly, the iconic American car company, Chevy, wasn't only his preferred car brand on the track but also off of it.

During a recent episode on his podcast, a fan asked Earnhardt Jr. through Ask Jr. about his father's daily driver. Junior replied:

"Dad would get a Chevrolet pickup most times but he drove a Silverado, extended cab, that's what he drove in probably the last 5 or 10 years of his life. I remember Teresa (Earnhardt) or Dad always having these big station wagons for Teresa to drive around. And they had these decal wood panelling on the side. We had a couple of those Chevrolets." [6:10]

It's worth mentioning that Dale Sr.'s car collection included some heavy hitters. The former #3 driver owned vintage classics like a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air and a 1969 Chevy Camaro to some race spec cars like the Chevy Corvette C5-R.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. compares his accounts of riding with his mother in a car to him being a father of two girls

Dale Earnhardt Jr. further revealed on Ask Jr. about his earliest memories of being inside a car. He recalled riding in his mother's 1978 Monte Carlo.

Junior added a hilarious comparison of his own account as a child riding in his mother's car to now him being a father of two girls and driving them around.

"To think about it today, we drive around in my truck, which is relatively safe and I'm making sure girls are buckled in perfectly, five point harness ... and man, me, the guy that was riding around, laying down in the floorboard or the backseat of my mom's '78 Monte Carlo being a complete imbecile," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. [7:10]

Junior further revealed that one time, he and his sister, Kelley, were left alone in the car by their parents when they were very young. Accidentally, Kelley knocked the car in gear and the two Earnhardts went rolling down the hill. He claimed it was the time when their parents were still together in the 1970s. As the car with him and his sister rolled down the hill, it bumped into a building and rolled to a stop.

This was something Dale Earnhardt Jr. deemed as 'nothing crazy.'

