“These drivers are warriors” - Kyle Larson and Ryan Preece’s dreadful high speed crash leaves NASCAR fans worried and grateful

Kyle Larson attempted a bump draft on Ross Chastain during an overtime restart in NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 23, causing Chastain to make contact with Noah Gragson and putting him in trouble.

Larson spun to the inside of the track while Gragson collided head-on with the outside wall. Then, just as everything appeared to be settling down, Larson's No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro rushed back across the track and made strong contact with Larson.

The high-speed clash between Larson and Preece had fans biting their fingernails. Worried fans took to social media to share how mentally and physically strong these drivers are to have a huge impact and walk out of the car, unharmed.

Nick Graff @DXFlyers @NASCARONFOX He got hit so hard the Visor almost came off @NASCARONFOX He got hit so hard the Visor almost came off

Colby @justcolbert95 @NASCARONFOX Damn. Almost looked like Preece hit his head on the steering wheel. Glad they're both okay. @NASCARONFOX Damn. Almost looked like Preece hit his head on the steering wheel. Glad they're both okay.

Spear85 @Spear851 @NASCARONFOX Thankful both of them walked away after this one. That was brutal @NASCARONFOX Thankful both of them walked away after this one. That was brutal

The force of the collision bent the rollbars on Larson's passenger side. Fortunately, Larson and Preece were both examined and discharged from the infield care center.

Kyle Larson is set to have his IndyCar seat fitted shortly as he prepares for his Indy 500 debut in 2024

Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson will have a seat fitting at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Indy 500 practice next month, even though he won't be driving.

In order to be ready for his Indy 500 debut with Arrow McLaren next year, Larson announced during NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway that he will get a tailored IndyCar cockpit within the next few weeks.

“I don’t know of other plans outside of that yet, but at least having the (seat) insert ready to go and all that for if something does come up for a test, so I’m excited about that. It’s exciting, and I look forward to hopefully learning as much as I can over the next couple of months, but then even past that.” Larson said.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown stated that he planned to have Larson test a Dallara-Chevrolet this year and attend an IndyCar race to gain a sense of the Arrow McLaren process.

In May last year, as a race day guest for Chip Ganassi Racing for 2013 Indy 500, Larson paid his first visit to Indianapolis Motor Speedway in ten years. Prior to transitioning to the Cup in 2014, Larson was a full-time driver for Ganassi in the Xfinity Series.

Poll : 0 votes