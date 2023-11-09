"These effin idiots": Cole Custer recaps final laps of the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship showdown

Cole Custer, driver of the No. 00 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, clinched a famous win at the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship finale. Custer returned to the Xfinity Series after a three-year stint in the Cup Series.

The 2023 season saw him consistently deliver strong performances. He ended up winning the Phoenix Raceway after earning himself a spot in the season finale.

In a recent appearance on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Cole Custer opened up about the final laps of the race. When the last caution was announced, Custer said through his team radio:

"I think I said on the radio, 'these effin idiots', you know. No no, I said clowns."

In the heat of the moment, Custer's composure stood out. Many drivers might have succumbed to the pressure, but not him. Reflecting on his mindset after the caution, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver stated:

"There's nothing you can do about it. So you take a deep breath and it's like 'all right'. You just got focused on the restart for two more laps and it's gonna be all it's gonna be."

Cole Custer reflects on his battle with Justin Allgaier in the final moments of the race

With the resin treatment playing a pivotal role, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver believed that taking the high line would give him the edge. However, the race didn't unfold as he had expected.

In the closing laps, Justin Allgaier emerged as a close contender, even leading a few laps from the front. However, Cole Custer made his way from the back, taking the lead in the final moments of the race. Allgaier settled for a third place finish, trailing behind Sheldon Creed.

Recalling the moment when Allgaier made his move, Custer recounted:

"The one thing I didn't want to happen happened with the No. 7 (Justin Allgaier) getting outside of me. I tried to block him but he was able to get there."

In that moment, Custer found himself in a three-wide situation. Yet, he went past the corner flawlessly, moving clear of disaster. The 25-year-old then downshifted and powered through the exit, sealing his victory.

"I think we had a great car to be able to make it stick. But yeah, it was a wild last couple of laps for sure," Custer added.

After having clinched the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, Cole Custer will return to action for Stewart-Haas Racing in the 2024 season.