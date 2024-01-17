“They are amazing”: NASCAR fans react to RFK Racing’s new Castrol paint scheme

RFK Racing is all set to kick off its 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season on a high note.

On Tuesday (January 16), the organization revealed a fresh look of Brad Keselowski’s #6 and Chris Buescher’s #17 Ford Mustang featuring Castrol’s paint scheme for several races in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. It will be the fifth season of their partnership for Castrol and RFK Racing.

Brad Keselowski will carry Castrol’s colors in select races starting with the Busch Light Clash exhibition race at the LA Memorial Coliseum and season-opening Daytona 500. The company will make its debut with Chris Buescher and the #17 Ford team at Kansas Speedway on May 5.

After RFK Racing announced the paint scheme on their official X, there were positive reactions from the fans. Most loved the new look of the #6 and #17 Ford cars as some had a notable response to the unveiling and some called it their favorite Castron scheme till now.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

“They are amazing,” one fan wrote.

“Time and time again y'all have the BEST schemes,” another chimed in.

RFK Racing thrilled to have Castrol as a primary sponsor for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season

Steve Newmark, the president of RFK Racing, is excited to join Castrol for another successful campaign for the upcoming 2024 Cup season.

Newmark said in a statement:

“While this serves as an announcement for fans of our paint schemes, we’re even more thrilled to kick off another successful season with Castrol in 2024. Castrol has been one of our anchor partners for years, and to have them on the car for ‘The Great American Race’ will be exciting for all of us as we look to continue some of the Speedway success from years prior."

Chris Buescher has managed to secure three wins in 2023 and finished the season in seventh place in the Cup Series standings. Brad Keselowski, the driver and co-owner of the team, finished the season just right behind his teammate in eighth place.

After a successful 2023 season, RFK Racing will look to replicate the same in the 2024 season.