“They didn't have your back”: NASCAR fans react to Noah Gragson and Legacy Motor Club parting ways

NASCAR Cup Series rookie Noah Gragson has announced that he will be parting ways with Legacy Motor Club after being suspended by the team during the Michigan weekend.

The team co-owned by Jimmie Johnson had suspended Gragson last weekend for liking a post on Instagram that mocked George Floyd's death. Following the team's announcement, NASCAR was quick to take action as the rookie was indefinitely suspended.

Noah Gragson and Legacy Motor Club have now released a statement announcing they will be parting ways after the incident. The move was made on Gragson's request to end his contract with the team.

"I have asked LEGACY MOTOR CLUB to release me from my contract so that I can take time to work through the NASCAR reinstatement process. I love racing, and I am looking forward to a second chance to compete for wins at the highest level of NASCAR and most importantly, make my family, my team and the fans proud of me once again." Gragson's note read.

The suspension of the NASCAR driver last weekend made headlines all over America. The subject had become national interest, even drawing the attention of billionaire X (Twitter) owner Elon Musk.

Noah Gragson's latest move to cut ties with the organization has also gained the approval of NASCAR fans. One user wrote on X (Twitter) wrote:

"Awesome. I wouldn't want to drive for this organization either. They didn't have your back."

Here are a few other reactions to Noah Gragson's departure from Jimmie Johnson's team.

Who will be driving Noah Gragson's #42 Chevrolet at Indianapolis?

Legacy Motor Club had previously announced Mike Rockenfeller as Noah Gragson's replacement for the upcoming road races at Indianapolis and Watkins Glen.

Rockefeller is an experienced road racer and was a part of the NASCAR Garage 56 driver roster. He raced alongside LMC co-owner Jimmie Johnson previously in IMSA and this year at Le Mans. He was called up by his friend to take the wheel of the #42 Chevy.

“Rocky and I were teammates and helped develop the G56 program,” said Johnson

“I couldn’t think of a better person to assist our Club in this tough situation. These back-to-back road course events will be great for Rocky from the technical side as they will bring out his expertise. Rocky is extremely knowledgeable and talented, and I know he will get us the best results possible," he added.

Mike Rockenfeller has two NASCAR Cup Series starts to his name, both of which came last year in the #77 Spire Motorsports Chevy. Having finished 29th and 30th last year, the German driver will be looking to improve his result in the #42 Chevy.