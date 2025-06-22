“They were booing”: Joey Logano teases NASCAR fans ahead of Pocono

Joey Logano shared a hilarious moment with the NASCAR fans in the background of the pre-race show at Pocono Raceway. The Team Penske driver made a sly comment on the fans that boo him.

Ad

Driving the #22 for Team Penske, Logano is one of NASCAR's most successful drivers. The 35-year-old often divides opinion, and has spoken candidly about the conflicting reactions he gets from NASCAR fans, saying he hasn't been worried about those who jeer at him. He has stressed that winning races and titles, not fan approval, is his main objective.

Another interaction between Joey Logano and the NASCAR fans drew attention with the Team Penske star taking a sly dig at the fans. Former NASCAR driver Carl Edwards brought up the idea that maybe the defending 2024 champion is misunderstood by the fans, which brought out loud boos directed at Logano. To which he said (via Sports on Prime on X):

Ad

Trending

"They weren't booing when I was signing their autographs before."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joey Logano is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and one of the sport’s most accomplished active drivers. The driver of the #22 has amassed 37 career Cup Series wins, two All-Star Race victories, and a streak of 13 consecutive seasons with at least a Cup Series win. He became the youngest driver to win a Cup race in 2009 and is one of only 10 drivers in history to have secured three or more Cup championships.

Ad

Joey Logano shares his thoughts on NASCAR’s old playoff format that sparked major changes

Joey Logano, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, offered a candid defense of the current NASCAR playoff format, contrasting it with the old system that simply awarded the championship to the driver with the most points after 36 races.

Logano argued that the previous format often led to anticlimactic endings, with champions sometimes crowned several races before the season finale, which he described as "kind of boring" and unengaging for fans.

Ad

“I like it, what we have now. And we gotta remember, we changed it for a reason, right? We went from where it was just 36 races, score all the points, no playoff system at all and the champion would be crowned with three races to go at the end of the year. Well, that’s kind of boring, and nobody wanted to see that,” Joey Logano said via On3.

Ad

“Our playoff system rewards consistency through the regular season,” Logano further added. “It rewards winning through the regular season to seed you better, but at the same time, there’s always the underdog story that can get hot at the right time, figure everything out, and go win the championship,” he added.

Logano emphasized that the change to a playoff system was intentional, designed to keep the championship battle exciting and relevant until the very end of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.