”They can’t show us every little detail”: YouTuber backs NASCAR’s F1-inspired Cup Series decision

There’s good news for racing fanatics ahead of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. A monthly $9.99 Max subscription will give them access to exclusive driver cam footage and scanner audio for all 36 points-paying races. This is indeed a nod to Formula 1, known to give its fans access to exclusive helmet camera views.

NASCAR fans will be able to choose between individual in-car cams or two pre-set multi-view options, which will feature four drivers each. In order to increase engagement, B/R Racing will hold weekly polls on its social media platforms where the fans will be able to vote for their four favorite drivers, who will then feature in a special fan-selected stream on Max.

Famous YouTuber and NASCAR enthusiast, Eric Estepp was pleased to hear the news. In one of his recent videos, he addressed the launch of this brand-new NASCAR Driver Cam experience and said,

Trending

“TV does a good job of showing us the bigger picture, but they can't show us every little detail when there are 40 cars on track and the broadcast is crammed int a 4-hour window. Having access to every driver's POV and their scanner audio after the race just made Mondays much more interesting...so many more storylines will now be available to the public.” (4:25)

But there’s more to it. The fans will also have an option to pause, rewind, and replay their favorite in-car videos. They will also have access to real-time telemetry data like speed, RPM, and gear details.

This feature will launch with the first race of 2025, i.e., the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium scheduled for Sunday, February 2. Fans can watch the 200-lap event live on FOX or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 8 pm ET onwards.

NASCAR joins forces with North Carolina-based hospital for season-opening race at Winston-Salem’s historic quarter mile

NASCAR has tied up with AdventHealth Hendersonville, a general hospital in North Carolina, tabbing it as the official healthcare provider for the Cook Out Clash at the historic Bowman Gray Stadium located in Winston-Salem.

As per Speedway Digest, AdventHealth Hendersonville will provide general healthcare to the drivers, the crew members, and NASCAR employees throughout race day. Speaking of the partnership, Justin Swilling, NASCAR’s Project Manager for the Cook Out Clash, said,

"We're thankful to have members from the experienced and compassionate team at AdventHealth Hendersonville on-site for the Cook Out Clash. AdventHealth has a strong and storied reputation in our sport and throughout North Carolina, so it's only right to have to them on board for our historic return to The Madhouse."

According to an official statement by Brandon Nudd, the President and CEO of AdventHealth hospitals in North Carolina, a certified board of doctors and nurses will be ready on-site to provide holistic medical care and backup services during emergencies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback