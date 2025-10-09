“They didn’t agree to that”: Kevin Harvick reveals a major reason that could have kept him at Richard Childress Racing 

Some think that Kevin Harvick would have stayed at Richard Childress Racing back in the day if he had won the championship. Well, as much as that’s true, the retired driver revealed another reason that could have kept him at the Chevy team.Harvick did win the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2014, but that was only after he had moved to Stewart-Haas Racing, a team he called home until he retired from formal racing at the end of the 2023 season. Today, the Bakersfield, California, native is a NASCAR analyst with FOX Sports, calling Cup races since 2024.Recalling his time at the North Carolina-based organization, Harvick said recently on his Happy Hour podcast,“I would say if I win a championship, I stay… I think that after 13 years, you're just asking that question to yourself, and ultimately, that was really the reason for going to Stewart-Haas Racing.“Harvick then added another interesting detail about his departure from the RCR camp. It appears that he had wanted to be a co-owner of the team’s 29 car, but the team never agreed to that. That’s also one of the reasons why Harvick parted ways with RCR.“I just wanted to be more involved in the daily things that happened, but I would have stayed for that too,” he added.Notably, Kevin Harvick ended his stint at Richard Childress Racing with 23 wins. He made his last start in the 2013 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is currently underway, with the first race of the Round of 8 of the playoffs scheduled for this coming Sunday, October 12, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Fans can watch the race on USA (5:30 pm ET onwards) or listen to live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.“They’re dangerous”- Kevin Harvick sends a clear warning to the Round of 8 drivers ahead of Las Vegas weekendFollowing last week’s chaotic race at the Charlotte ROVAL, the field for the Round of 8 has been set. As things stand, competing for the final four spots will be Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, Chase Briscoe, and Joey Logano.Kevin Harvick thinks that Logano, driver of the No. 22 car for Team Penske and the reigning series champion, will be a major threat for everyone on the grid moving forward. And that’s not because they have the fastest car.“I don’t believe they have the speed they need. Vegas, Martinsville, Talladega, those are good tracks for them, but I don’t think they have the outright pace of the No. 12,” Kevin Harvick explained on his podcast. “What they do have is the ability to put themselves in front of faster cars by executing on restarts. They’re dangerous from that standpoint.”All eyes are now on Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Named South Point 400, the 267-lap event marks the 32nd points-paying race of the 2025 season. Logano will enter the race ranked eighth (on points), while his teammate Ryan Blaney sits second with a two-point cushion on the cutoff line.