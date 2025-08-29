“They don’t ask me”: Rick Hendrick makes it clear where he stands on NASCAR’s current playoff format

The Hendrick Motorsports owner, Rick Hendrick, recently spoke about the NASCAR playoffs format. He mentioned how he does not agree with the current playoff format.The 76-year-old is a businessman who also co-owns the team JR Motorsports. The post-season playoffs will commence from September 12, 2025 and will feature three elimination rounds, with the last one being the fight for the championship. The modern playoff format has been a controversial one. Notably, the Hendrick Motorsports owner disagrees with the new format of playoffs.While talking to SIRIUSXM NASCAR Radio, Hendrick said:&quot;You just got to show up to your job and try to build as many points and win early. I like the old method myself, but they don't ask me but anyway.&quot;The old format of playoffs, also called as 'The Chase,' involved the drivers trying to score more points than others over the last 10 races of the season. This marks the 11th year with the knockout format.When Rick Hendrick opened up about the big risk he took to set up his automotive empireRick Hendrick, the founder of Hendrick Automative Group, once reflected on the big risk he took to build his automotive empire, the largest privately held one. The automotive company was founded by him in 1976.Early into his career he made a bold move of purchasing a struggling Chevrolet dealership in Bennettsville, South Carolina. Rick Hendrick previously worked under Mike Leith at a service station before moving on to car sales. He is a widely respected figure in the NASCAR world as one of the most successful team owners in the series. He also became the youngest Chevrolet dealer in the US.While talking in an interview in 2016, with Inc. Magzine, Rick Hendrick reflected on his journey from working at a service station to becoming one of the big names in the automotive industry, all through hard work, seizing opportunities, and risk taking.“I was working in a service station and met a car dealer named Mike Leith. I went to work with him, and then when I was 26, I got recruited by GM and sold everything I owned and moved to Bennettsville, South Carolina. It was a big risk. I was running a store with 30 salespeople, and we were selling 200 to 300 cars a month…”“And I went to a store with five employees that was lucky to sell 200 cars a year. It was a big risk, but I just figured if I worked as hard as I could, we wouldn’t fail. I had the choice to sink or swim, and I decided to swim really, really hard. I also have to give Chevrolet a lot of credit.”Rick Hendrick now has a network of over 100 car dealerships.