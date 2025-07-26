“They don’t know or understand Car Racing”: Mark Martin bluntly calls out networks covering NASCAR races

Mark Martin shared his take on NASCAR's current championship format that includes a playoff style. Taking to his official X account, the former driver ripped off the broadcasters, stating that they &quot;don't understand car racing.&quot;Mark Martin has always been a figure who spoke against the current championship format, and he hailed the old full-season points. This time, he shared Chase Elliott's statement, a fellow supporter of the full-season points system for the championship, and slammed the governing body and broadcasters.Taking to his official X account, Martin answered a fan's question, who asked him if the broadcasters prefer the current playoff format since they have an interest in &quot;less people&quot; watching. Replying to it, here's what Mark Martin wrote:&quot;No. I think they prefer it because they don’t know or understand Car Racing. Only stick and ball sports. They want it to be like what they know. Only problem is they don’t understand why there 36 teams play in our championship game instead of two like they are used to.&quot;Here's the post on X by Mark Martin:The current championship format needs drivers to qualify for playoffs and then save themselves from elimination by winning the race or grabbing the most points in a race. As a result, the driver who survives the round of 16, round of eight, round of four and wins the championship race will end up winning the trophy.The old format, however, was based on points. The driver with the most points scored by the end of the season would end up winning the title. It was also called the Winston Cup Series.What did Chase Elliott say about the current playoff format, something Mark Martin endorsed?Chase Elliott (9) races during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn ImagesChase Elliott opened up about the current playoff format and denounced it, saying he preferred the old full-season points system, something Mark Martin appreciated wholeheartedly. Speaking about this, here's what the Hendrick Motorsports driver said:&quot;We've had a really good and competitive battle to the regular season (championship) over—correct me if I'm wrong—the last two or three years. It's really been pretty tight all the way down to Daytona. If you just take that as your sample set over the first 26 weeks, it looks pretty solid to me.&quot;&quot;The system would be just fine if you just had a full season. And if somebody runs away with it, so what? Let's celebrate the fact that somebody ran away with it, that somebody was just that good,&quot; he further added. (Via Jeff Gluck on X)NASCAR changed its stance from the old Winston Cup Series championship and introduced the playoff format in 2004.