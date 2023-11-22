"They are not good spectators": Samantha Busch takes a dig at Kurt and Kyle Busch watching the F1 Las Vegas GP

Among the several motorsport stars, Kurt, and Kyle Busch along with his wife Samantha Busch were presented in the stands for the inaugural F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. The city invited the Busch family. NASCAR’s most successful brothers have immense love towards racing and their hometown of Las Vegas.

After the hectic 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, drivers are enjoying the offseason in many ways. There are many drivers attending the F1 event in Las Vegas.

In a hilarious social media post, Samantha Busch shared her viewing experience with Kurt and Kyle Busch. She called the champion duo of brothers the worst spectators.

On Instagram, she posted the pictures with the amusing caption, which reads:

“F1 in Vegas, these two I can confirm are not good spectators at a race, they are too use to being behind the wheel to sit and watch”

The Las Vegas-born driver said he received an invitation to attend the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Speaking to AutoWeek, Busch said:

“The city of Vegas actually called me and said, ‘Hey, would you like to come’ and we’ll give you some passes and whatnot. So I’m like, ‘Yeah, sure. I’ll come.'”

“skeptical of the circuit a little bit, just how long some of the straightaways are, but I think it’s going to be cool. It’s going to be fun, so looking forward to seeing it. I enjoy all forms of racing, so to see the F1 guys and what they’re doing is always really cool. Hopefully they put on a great show.”

Kyle Busch’s elder brother thanks their hometown for inviting them

Kurt Busch thanked Las Vegas for hosting them and he recalled one memory when he received the poster from the 80s ear of Grand Prix and he wants to collect a similar one for Brexton.

On Twitter, Kurt Busch shared a post with a caption which reads:

“Thank you to the city of @Vegas for hosting my brother and I for @F1. I remember my dad going to the early 80’s Grand Prix and bringing me back a poster! I’m in search for one for Brexton.”

Kyle Busch had a good but not great debut season at Richard Childress Racing as he failed to advance to the Round of 12 despite having three wins in the 2023 season. While the elder brother Kurt retired from the sport last year.