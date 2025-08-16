"They don't hide anything": Ryan Preece opens up on RFK environment, racing Chris Buescher for playoffs

Ryan Preece has addressed the internal environment at RFK Racing heading into the conclusion of the regular season. Preece, who is currently winless, is sitting on 17th spot on the bubble with the driver just ahead of him being his own teammate, Chris Buescher.

Moreover, their team owner and teammate Brad Keselowski is also winless so far this season. And with two races left in the regular season with three drivers chasing a win, Preece was asked ahead of Richmond whether the intensity has increased inside RFK or the dynamics have changed.

Preece recalled Buescher's comments about 'nobody's hiding anything' at RFK which he deemed to be 'the truth'. He elaborated:

"I think the environment that we have at RFK right now is a really good one. I don't hide anything from them. They don't hide anything from me. I think ideally we would have all liked to have either won by now and kind of locked ourselves in... I'm grateful to be a part of this opportunity or have this opportunity because it's been a lot of fun." [3:20]

Preece claimed that as a racer who has put a lot in his career, he's glad to be finally able to put something together which allows him to race and want to race again.

Ryan Preece on racing Chris Buescher for the final spot in the playoffs ahead of Daytona and Richmond

With Chris Buescher being in the 16th spot and Ryan Preece in 17th and only 34 points separating the two, the #60 driver was asked if he'll be racing his own teammate for the final spot in the next two races.

Preece claimed it's hard for him to say because of the nature of Richmond and Daytona, the last two races of the regular season.

"Superspeedway, especially Daytona, anything can happen. We saw that last year. At Richmond, you don't know who's going to show up with the right package today for this option tire."

"I think you're going to have to win to get in to really lock yourself in. I think Chris and I are both trying to figure out what's the best strategy for for us. I have really fast race cars and go go execute great races, and if you're in a position for a green white checkered, and you have the opportunity to win, when it comes Monday, don't think about what I should have done different," Ryan Preece explained. [6:00]

When asked whether he'd race for the win against Chris Buescher despite what happened at Richmond last season, Ryan Preece said he wouldn't wreck another driver.

Having said that, he emphasized that one needs to be 'a racer' and not leave anything on the table. Preece mentioned that in the end, one would have to do it with respect, but at the same time know that half a lap can change their season.

