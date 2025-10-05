“They judge off of actions in visibility, not intent”: Carson Hocevar responds to $50,000 NASCAR fine

NASCAR slammed Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar with a hefty $50,000 fine for his Kansas Speedway incident. Following that, Hocevar was featured in an interview ahead of the Charlotte ROVAL race with FOX Sports analyst Bob Pockrass and got candid about the fine.The governing body complained that the #77 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver spun his tires while the safety personnel attended to his car. The sanctioning body accused Hovecar of trying to rejoin the race after his crash while he was running 13th in the 37-car field. Additionally, NASCAR pointed out that the Spire Motorsports driver had violated Sections 4.4.B and D of the NASCAR Rule Book, which pertains to NASCAR Member Conduct, and issued a $50,000 fine.Reflecting on the incident, Carson Hocevar told Bob Pockrass that he fired up his car, but he was trying to put the car in neutral and was not joining the race. He claimed that he was not aware of what spun his tires and further explained [00:16 onwards]:&quot;Obviously, like, there is a tow truck in front of me not going anywhere; it was trying to go places earlier. You know, the tires are off the ground, and they just spin. But they judge off of actions in visibility not intent, right? So, like, I had tires spun black and white. Yeah, next time I might have them rock the car to throw me in neutral. That's on me.&quot;&quot;I was not sitting there in third gear doing a burnout. Really thinking about it, but you know, the tire spinning or knowing I respond to educational for me. It's expensive too, but it's education for our guys too,&quot; Hocevar concluded.Carson Hocevar qualified sixth for the 273-lap race with a best lap time of 30.23 seconds and a top speed of 178.64 mph. His incident on the track while running in 13th place cost him valuable time, and he finished the Kansas race in 29th position, four laps down. Meanwhile, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won the race.&quot;I’ve been analyzing racing since I was 4&quot;: Carson Hocevar got candid about his racing preparationsEarlier in 2025, during the Nashville Race, Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar took away Hyak Motorsports driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s chances to advance in the playoffs. Hocevar's last-minute move led him to his career-best finish, securing P2.However, the tension between the two was not over, and the #77 Chevy driver again spun Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at Mexico. Following the incident, Stenhouse Jr. confronted the Spire Motorsports driver and threatened him. These incidents resulted in scrutiny from fans and labelled Hocevar as a reckless driver.Later, Carson Hocevar was featured in the '12 Question Podcast' with Jeff Gluck and explained:“I think the consensus is, ‘He doesn’t try. He doesn’t put in any effort. He just shows up.’ I feel like I do. I’ve been alive for 22 years, and I’ve been analyzing racing since I was 4… Now I’ve done this long enough that I can show up ‘blind,’ but I’m not actually blind. I’ve got so many years of watching and studying,” he said.Carson Hocevar ranks 22nd in the Cup Series points table with 625 points to his credit. He has secured eight top tens, two top fives, and one pole position at Texas Motor Speedway in 31 starts this season.