"They just be letting anyone in NASCAR now"; "The GOAT returns" - Fans left divided over Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Xfinity entry into fall Bristol race

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s return to behind the wheel of his NASCAR Xfinity Series race cars at JR Motorsport has left fans of the sport divided. The former full-time Cup Series driver-turned-broadcaster is seen participating in select races at the NASCAR junior level with his own team JR Motorsports.

The 49-year-old will be teaming up with long-time sponsor Hellmann's Mayonnaise ahead of the 2024 Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Hall of Famer returns to 'The Last Great Coliseum' for his annual Xfinity Series cameo, repeating the venue from last season at the 0.5-mile-long track in Tennessee.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement about Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s return to the sport this year.

Some fans, though, reacted to the announcement in seemingly mild-mannered leg-pulling and wrote:

"They just be letting anyone race in nascar now. "

It remains to be seen how well the JR Motorsports owner will perform behind the wheel of his #88 Chevrolet Camaro during the upcoming event later this season.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. elaborates on sponsorship extension with Hellmann's Mayonnaise

Speaking about a partnership that has been going on for the last 18 years between NASCAR Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports and Unilever-owned brand Hellmann's Mayonnaise, Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke about how the two organizations see their future together.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series team owner said in an official release by JR Motorsports:

"We are grateful for Unilever and Hellmann’s continued support and partnership. They have played a huge role in our organization and our success ever since the early days of JR Motorsports, both on and off the track. They are a huge component to every part of our company, and we’re looking forward to seeing what the future holds."

The 2024 Food City 300 will mark NASCAR Xfinity Series' first visit to Bristol Motor Speedway this season, with the Cup Series drivers returning for the fall race at the iconic track with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The event is scheduled to go live on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 7:30 pm ET.