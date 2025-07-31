"They know ball": Fans react to Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace's influence shaping NASCAR 25 soundtrack

Recently on X, Dale Earnhardt Jr. singled out Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney for their influence on the music being used in the upcoming NASCAR 25 game. Developed by Monster Games, the game will be published by iRacing on October 14, 2025, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who recently concluded his broadcast deals with TNT Sports and Amazon Prime, is now involved with the production of NASCAR 25. Crediting Wallace and Blaney for their suggestions through a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Hall of Famer wrote,

“Two drivers, @Blaney and @BubbaWallace helped influence some music for @Nascar25Game. Specifically songs from @breakingbenj and @royalblooduk.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. @DaleJr LINK Two drivers,@Blaney and @BubbaWallace helped influence some music for @Nascar25Game.Specifically songs from @breakingbenj and @royalblooduk.

Ad

Trending

Soon, fans reacted to the post. One of them said,

“they know ball."

SkeeterBeavers @SkeeterBeavs LINK they know ball

Ad

Another wrote,

“@BubbaWallace please say some Sleep Token made it 😭”

Trenton Worsham @soundlink_trent LINK @BubbaWallace please say some Sleep Token made it 😭

Ad

Here are a few other reactions to Dale Earnhardt Jr. lauding Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney.

"Oh I’m gonna love this shit then!!!!!" wrote someone.

“Having Breaking Benjamin on the soundtrack is a good tip of the cap from Nascar 07 when Diary Of Jane was the opening menu song,” a fan remarked.

“I know those fellas enjoy some Tyler Childers sooooooo,” wrote another.

Ad

“Did @rajahcaruth_ or @markmartin make any suggestions? They’ve got some good taste, too,” a third added.

NASCAR 25 is going to be different from other NASCAR games produced so far. For the first time in NASCAR history, a game will feature drivers from the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series, as well as the ARCA Menards Series.

While playing the game, players can hop into the world of motorsports as team owners, hire players, sign contracts, and expand facilities. As drivers, they can run virtual races in three modes: quick races, seasons, and online multiplayer.

Ad

NASCAR 25 Producer Matt Lewis speaks about Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s involvement in the production of the soon-to-launch game

Recently on the Insider Gaming Developer Spotlight podcast, Matt Lewis, producer of the NASCAR 25 game, spoke about Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s involvement in showing the game in multiple areas. The two-time Xfinity Series champion has been spending a lot of time during meetings and helping the developers understand what a driver feels during a race.

Ad

“He’s (Dale Jr.) sitting in on meetings longer than he should,” Lewis said. “We’ve been on meetings a couple of times where like his business manager’s popping her head in and being like, ‘we gotta go.’ He’s like, ‘I know, 10 more minutes’.”

“It’s been far beyond what I expected; far beyond what I would have ever thought we could get. It’s really going to pay off for fans,” Lewis added.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired from full-time racing back in 2017. Today, he owns JR Motorsports, a four-car team that operates in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The team's newest recruit, Connor Zilisch, won last week's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, marking its 100th series victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.