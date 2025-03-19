"They don't know the other side": Jamie McMurray compares his son's journey to Dale Jr., Chase Elliott, and Ryan Blaney

Jamie McMurray was the latest guest to appear on former NASCAR driver and TV personality Kenny Wallace's "Kenny Wallace Conversations" podcast. The former driver of the #1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet discussed his son, Carter, and how it feels to be the father of a young racecar driver.

Wallace took to X to post the full conversation between himself and the 2010 Daytona 500 winner, writing:

"From "@Kenny_Wallace Conversations" Really good stuff from @jamiemcmurray on his son Carter & raising a racer Brought to you by @JEGSPerformance!"

Wallace asked McMurray about an analogy he drew between McMurray's son being similar to former driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and current driver Chase Elliott. Earnhardt, the son of the late Dale Earnhardt, and Elliott, son of Bill Elliott, both grew up around the sport with their fathers being some of the sport's greatest drivers in history.

Now, Carter McMurray has his dad, Jamie, to absorb knowledge from and become a better racecar driver. When asked about the comparison, McMurray was curious to know what it's like for Carter to grow up knowing his dad was a famous NASCAR driver.

"Every time I'm around Dale or Ryan Blaney or Chase Elliott, I always ask questions like, 'What's that like?' Because they don't know what it's like to be on the other side and I don't know what it was like to grow up as them. I ask those questions because I'm kind curious for Carter's perspective on things. It's just different," Jamie McMurray said. (2:38 onwards)

McMurray competed full-time in the Cup Series from 2003-2018, winning seven races, including both the 2010 Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400. The Missouri native spent the bulk of his career behind the wheel of the #1 machine for Chip Ganassi Racing, where he drove from 2010-2018.

After retiring, McMurray became an analyst for FOX Sports. Today, he's a color commentator for the Xfinity Series on The CW with lap-by-lap announcer Adam Alexander and fellow color commentator Parker Kligerman.

Jamie McMurray posted about son Carter's recent top-10 finish

Carter McMurray is aiming to carry on the McMurray legacy in motorsports. Recently, the son of the seven-time Cup Series winner finished top 10 in a modified race at Anderson Speedway.

Jamie posted about his son's strong run via Instagram and made it known that he's optimistic about what he can do at South Boston Speedway in a few weeks, a short track located in Virginia. McMurray wrote:

"Had some fun and learned a lot at Anderson. Came home with a top 10. South Boston up next in a couple of weeks, can’t wait!"

According to his personal website, Carter began racing in U.S. Legends last year. In 2023, he picked up several wins and championships in karting, winning at tracks such as Charlotte and Daytona.

