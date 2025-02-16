“They have a lot of guts” - President Donald Trump makes his feelings known on attending the 2025 Daytona 500

Donald Trump attended the ongoing Daytona 500, marking his second visit to the event as President of the United States on Sunday. In 2020, Trump was the Grand Marshal and he went to give the command to the drivers to start the engine. He also became the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl earlier this week.

In an interview with NASCAR on Fox with NASCAR veteran journalist Jamie Little, President Donald Trump expressed his excitement and the spirit this iconic race has amongst the American consciousness.

"Well, I think it's fantastic. It's great for the country. Our country is doing well again and we have spirit all over the world. There's spirit again. We brought it back and it's been less than four weeks, so you'll see what we do in a little period of time. It's going to only get better, but this is very exciting," Donald Trump said.

When asked about how it felt driving the presidential limousine, The Beast around the Daytona International Speedway, he said humorously, that he would reply after he had finished taking laps around the iconic track.

"I'll let you know in about two minutes because it's going to be — they're going to be going quite quickly, I understand," Donald Trump said.

When Jamie Little asked the president about his intentions on meeting some of the drivers, Trump said:

"I'll talk to them and I say they have a lot of courage doing this. It's I see it and I've been here and they havela lot of guts, as they would say," Trump added.

This year, Air Force One departed from the Palm Beach International Airport with Trump, his son Eric, and his grandson Luke. There are reports of increased security measures for the race, which include temporary flight restrictions over Palm Beach and Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club.

WATCH: Donald Trump doing laps at the race track ahead of Daytona 500 race

The 78-year-old sitting president of the United States took laps around the iconic home of the Great American Race. The presidential limousine is referred to as the Beast, which he had previously used for laps in 2020.

Here is a video of US President Donald Trump at the Daytona International Speedway:

The starting lineup featured Chase Briscoe in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota taking the pole position, followed by Austin Cindric in the No. 2 Team Penske Ford and Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota. This year’s field included eight former winners and nine NASCAR Cup Series champions.

