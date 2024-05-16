"They should be permanent" - Spire Motorsports owner Jeff Dickerson strongly backs lasting NASCAR Charters

Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson recently shared his perspective on the possibility of the NASCAR charters being permanent in the new agreement. NASCAR is set to negotiate a new year charter agreement with the team before the end of the 2024 season.

Currently, Spire Motorsports competes with three charters in the Cup Series and Truck Series. They debuted in 2019 after fielding the #77 Chevy Camaro by marking a win in its first season at the Daytona 500. The team expanded for the third charter this season when Spire purchased Live Fast Motorsports for $40 Million fielding the #71.

In a conversation with Kelly Earnhardt Miller on the Dirty Mo Media podcast, Jeff Dickerson was asked about his thoughts on making the charter permanent in the new deal after the departure of the current seven-year charter agreement at the end of the 2024 season.

"You've(Jeff Dickerson) invested in the charters as they have sat over this last seven-year agreement, what does that change if they're permanent and or not permanent because we've been operating under a system where they're not permanent," asked Kelly. (0:06)

To this, the co-owner of Spire responded by saying:

"I don't think NASCAR wants to take them away. They should be permanent."(0:17)

Dickerson believes that if permanent charters come into place, team owners would take more risks while investing in their businesses and more investors would be interested.

"It brings back like owners investing in younger drivers because if it's permanent now, its also easier to go outside investor, there is the whole market right now of people trying to get into sports," Dickerson added. (0:38)

Spire Motorsports is home to young and rookie drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Truck Series. Zane Smith (24) and Carson Hocevar (21) both are competing full-time in the #71 and #77 Camaro respectively. Similarly, Rajah Caruth (21) and Chase Purdy (24) are driving the #71 and #77 Silverado in the Truck Series, and the #7 Silverado is driven by many rookie drivers in the Truck Series.

Out of the several #7 Chevy Camaro driver, Corey LaJoie (32) is the only experienced under the Spire Motorsports banner.

NASCAR veteran Michael McDowell set to join Spire Motorsports

Michale McDowell recently announced his exit from Front Row Motorsports at the end of the season. The 39-year-old is set to come under the Spire shed commencing from the 2025 season.

McDowell will take over the wheel of the #71 Chevy replacing Zane Smith. In a recent press release, Spire Motorsports president Doug Duchardt expressed his thoughts on the 2021 Daytona 500 winner. He said:

"Michael McDowell is a proven winner and brings a NASCAR Playoff pedigree."

"He has always been committed to elevate his teams. His experience and enthusiasm are a perfect fit for Spire Motorsports, and we are sure he will be a great teammate to both Carey LaJoie and Carson Hocevar. We’re thrilled to keep up the positive momentum by adding someone as accomplished as Michael to our driver lineup," Duchardt added.

Michale McDowell and Zane Smith are both committed to finishing the 2024 season in a better position for Front Row Motorsports and Spire Motorsports respectively.

The NASCAR Cup series is heading to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star Race weekend on May 17-19.