"They’re bending the rules for him": NASCAR world reacts to major Kyle Larson exemption for the Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR fans are up in arms after news broke that Kyle Larson has been granted an exemption from attending the mandatory drivers’ meeting and pre-race introductions for the Coca-Cola 600. Despite missing these obligations due to his participation in the Indianapolis 500 earlier the same day, Larson will still retain his second-place starting position for the Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The reaction online was immediate and polarizing. While some fans believe this is a necessary exception for a driver attempting the grueling "Double," others are furious, calling it favoritism. Veteran motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass reported the news on X, stating:

“Kyle Larson is excused from drivers meeting and driver intros for the Cup race tomorrow. He won’t have to go to the rear if he misses either at Charlotte.”

This announcement meant Kyle Larson could go from competing in the Indy 500 to flying to Charlotte and still start from P2 in the Coca-Cola 600, thanks to a rare NASCAR exemption. Normally, skipping the meeting or intros results in a driver being sent to the back of the grid.

This move helps Larson maintain his playoff momentum, as he currently holds 23 playoff points. NASCAR’s new playoff eligibility rule requires drivers to start every points race unless a waiver is granted — typically for medical or age-related reasons. NASCAR granted Larson this waiver with no playoff penalty, a decision that’s drawing serious scrutiny

"So they’re bending the rules for him," one fan wrote.

Z @@Hilyer_ So they’re bending the rules for him

"Special rules for Hendrick drivers huh?" another user commented.

"It’s great for the sport… why would he be penalized. We need more drivers to do this. People who are upset with this just don’t appreciate the feat or what it means to the sport," someone else defended.

"If I recall other players have done this and been forced to the rear… Why is Larson the exception to the rule?" another fan asked.

"How do other drivers feel about this? Especially with him starting top 10?" one user wondered.

"That’s just not right," another posted bluntly.

Despite the controversy, Larson’s on-track dominance is clearly visible. He led 83% of the laps in his most recent NASCAR points race, taking his third win of the season and taking the championship lead.

Kyle Larson details “not fun” side of IndyCar ahead of his second attempt of the Double

Ahead of his second attempt at the Memorial Day Double, Kyle Larson opened up about the unique challenges of racing in IndyCar. The Hendrick Motorsports driver shared how dramatically different open-wheel racing is compared to NASCAR and the dangers of wheel-to-wheel contact in the Indy 500.

Speaking on First Things First, Kyle Larson explained that the aggressive techniques used in NASCAR simply don’t translate to IndyCar. He said,

"There's moves that I've made that maybe in the stock car you could continue to poke your nose in there and touch fenders or something. In IndyCar, one of the two of you has to bail out of the throttle to not make contact," Larson said. [5:50 onwards]

"You definitely do not want to be touching wheels in IndyCar, 'cause you'll see people flipping through the air, which is not fun."

This year’s run-up to the Indy 500 hasn’t been smooth for Larson. He crashed twice during practice and qualified 21st before being bumped up to 19th due to penalties for Team Penske.

If weather delays impact the Indy 500, Larson will prioritize the Coca-Cola 600. In that case, Tony Kanaan is on standby to drive the #17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. On the NASCAR side, Larson is locked in to start second at Charlotte, assuming he arrives on time.

