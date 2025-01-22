"They're going to heal so many hearts": Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna shares heartwarming update on adopting therapy goats

Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna shared videos of therapeutic baby goats as she prepared to adopt them from the Fallen Oak Farms. These goats have recently been trending as they bring a balance between modern and agrarian healing techniques.

Gianna Tulio, who has gained close to 100k followers on Instagram, regularly shares updates on the platform. In a recent series of stories, she revealed the adoption of therapy goats. She was eager to bring the three goats to her home.

"Can't wait to get these girls home!🥺💖," she wrote on her story.

Gianna Blaney adopts three therapy goats (@giannatulio on Instagram)

In a follow-up story, she mentioned that goats would help heal many people.

Trending

"They're going to heal so many hearts💌," she mentioned.

Gianna Blaney on Instagram

These Nigerian dwarf goats are known for their playful nature to help people with their mental health. Gianna got them from the Fallen Oak Farms, who claim that the time these goats spend socializing works greatly as an emotional support for the people.

Gianna and Ryan Blaney earlier last year on the 12th of December, one year after their engagement. She graduated from Palm Beach State College in Florida and holds a degree in Business Administration and Management. She currently works as a fashion model and has previous experience working as a fashion designer. Her immense fashion sense can be witnessed through her Instagram profile where she regularly flaunts her amazing choice of attires.

How Ryan Blaney held his tears back upon seeing Gianna on their wedding day

Ryan Blaney and Gianna had been dating since July 2020 and got engaged three years later, after Blaney won the Cup Series championship. The couple is regularly seen together on race weekends around the track.

They got married in Aspen, Colorado. It was a grand celebration with many notable faces among the guests. Discussing the day of their marriage, Ryan Blaney recalled that he turned very emotional upon seeing Gianna Tulio walk up the aisle.

"I think my favorite part, I never felt that way internally before when I first saw Gianna as she's walking up the aisle. Because we had breakfast together, but I didn't see her, I didn't have a first look. We didn't want that. I want to see you for the very first time when we see each other for the first time on the aisle," he said (at 53:30).

Blaney added that he had to keep laughing to hold back his tears.

"I will never forget that feeling. I got really emotional. I started kind of laughing because that was the only way I was going to keep tears back," he added.

Ryan Blaney has raced with Team Penske since 2018, piloting the #12 Ford. He has been a rather consistent driver and was close to winning his second championship at the end of the 2024 season, however, it was his teammate Joey Logano who clinched the title by a narrow margin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback