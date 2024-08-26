“They’re just BSing, having a good time”: Jordan Bianchi recalls Ryan Blaney’s victory lane celebrations at Daytona with Wood Brothers Racing

Jordan Bianchi has highlighted Ryan Blaney celebrating his former team, Wood Brother Racing's 100th win at Daytona International Speedway's victory lane. With nearly half a lap left for Kyle Busch to sweep his maiden win of the season, WBR's Harrison Burton overtook the former to etch his career-first Cup Series victory.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 witnessed multiple pileups before Burton finally bagged the win. The #21 Ford driver kicked off his 164-lap run from 20th place and couldn't dominate any lap but the final one. After getting a push from Parker Retzlaff on the final lap, Burton gained more momentum than Busch and gunned toward the checkered flag to secure his playoff berth. Meanwhile, Blaney started his run from 14th place but succumbed to a late exit on Lap 154.

The Team Penske driver used to field the #21 Ford of Wood Brothers Racing from 2015 to 2017. In 2016, the Ohio native marked his rookie season with the single-car cup team and got his career's first win at the Pocono Raceway next year. Before moving to Penske's garage, Blaney registered a ninth-place finish in the championship by collecting the win, four top-5s, and 14 top-10s.

NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi recalled Ryan Blaney's victory lane celebrations with his former team at the 2.5-mile track. The Team Penske driver stopped midway while returning from the care center, watched the remaining race on a random motorhome's TV, and rushed to WBR when he saw the team clinch the victory.

"He just sits there, and chills and takes it all in. He was in there so long, the cars pushed away to victory lane, all the crew guys are in tech going through that thing and he's just sitting and standing in the corner now talking to Jeremy Bullins [WBR crew chief] sipping a beer like, they're just BSing and having a good time. It was like a moment you could tell that neither of those guys want it to end," Bianchi said via Dirty Mo Media on X (0:34).

With Harrison Burton securing his playoff spot, three winless drivers are above the cutline- Martin Truex Jr., Ty Gibbs, and Chris Buescher.

"I feel like it's pretty normal": Ryan Blaney on the massive pileup at Daytona

After starting 14th, Ryan Blaney climbed to a fifth-place finish in Stage 1 and secured a runner-up finish in the second stage. However, before placing his Ford behind Stage 2 winner Joey Logano, Blaney survived the massive pileup ignited by Corey LaJoie and Noah Gragson's contact.

During the final stage, trouble knocked again on his #12 Ford. Michael McDowell spun from the lead after contact with Austin Cindric, triggering a massive wreck. While Ryan Blaney managed to survive the Stage 2 wreck, he couldn't find his way past this one and succumbed to a DNF with nearly ten laps for the battle to wind up.

"I don't really know what caused that wreck in stage two. We were all just saving gas, I don't how we wrecked, it's all saving gas. Maybe some guys weren't. I feel like it's pretty normal, I was really hoping to make it to the end of this. I haven't finished the Daytona race in like two years," Blaney said via Bob Pockrass on X.

Ryan Blaney's Daytona exit marked his career's fourth consecutive DNF at the 2.5-mile track.

