"They're lacking feel": AJ Allmendinger diagnoses Kyle Busch's struggles as confidence wanes

Kyle Busch has not won a solitary race in over two years, leading people to speculate what has been the reason behind his downward results trend. With Kaulig Racing and RCR having a technical partnership, AJ Allmendinger revealed the possible reason behind Busch's lack of results.

Ad

Busch is a two-time champion and has won 63 races, the most among the 2025 Cup Series field. But his last race win came at the 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300, his third victory in his RCR chapter.

While there have been a few instances where he has had a good pace, the 40-year-old has not returned to the victory lane. Moreover, he has only had two top-five finishes so far this year.

So, there have been multiple conspiracies about what has hindered the two-time champion in the stock car racing realm. But Allmendinger claimed that there is no issue with Busch, as he revealed that the No. 8 crew is just lacking feel, as he said (via Kansas.com):

Ad

Trending

"They're just lacking feel, and you know, at times, we're just generally trying to find more speed. Just as a group. You know, if you base us off of Trackhouse at times, and then obviously, Hendrick Motorsports, which is, you know, that's the pinnacle on the Chevy team and always will be. So, you know, they're definitely, we're all in search mode a little bit, but I think on their group, and obviously, there's turnover now, with Randall [Burnett] leaving." (21:19 onwards)

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch has been hoping to return to victory lane soon.

Kyle Busch reflects on his Kansas outing

Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch at the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen - Source: Imagn

Kyle Busch started 29th at the Kansas last race weekend. There, he had solid pace, which helped him claw back some spots and move up the ladder.

Ad

Despite this, it wasn't enough for him to move inside the top-10. He finished the race in 19th place after 273 laps of gruesome racing.

Hoping to secure his first win of the season at Roval, he said (via NBC Sports):

"The entire No. 8 Chevrolet team worked throughout the race to make adjustments to make us competitive today. We made forward progress, but it just wasn’t enough to get us where we needed to be to contend for a victory this afternoon at Kansas Speedway. This race is in the books, and our attention is now on securing that first win of the season next weekend at the Charlotte Roval."

Kyle Busch has made 93 race starts with RCR in the Cup Series field. Before this, he had only driven for two teams, Hendrick Motorsports, the squad for which he made his debut, and Joe Gibbs Racing, the team he won two titles with.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a motorsport writer in Sportskeeda and an undergraduate student of journalism. He has more than a year of writing experience under his belt, covering various motorsport disciplines, as he strives to provide accurate and captivating content for the audience.



His love for motorsports began with Formula 1, and he has been a fan of the sport for over half a decade, with his love branching over to IndyCar and NASCAR lately. Among his motorsport idols, Sebastian Vettel is a personal favourite, whom he wants to meet one day. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.