“They're both pushing me”: Ross Chastain on how new teammates Shane van Gisbergen & Zane Smith help NASCAR Cup driver to stay fit

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain shared his experience of training and working with his new teammates Zane Smith and Shane van Gisbergen ahead of the upcoming 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The Melon Man points out the invaluable impact of his teammates on being actively involved and pushing him to elevate his performance.

In a recent interview with PRN’s Garage Pass, Chastain said that SVG and Smith’s presence and dedication in the gym are motivating him to elevate his own performance. This competitive and collaborative environment within the gym and training sessions is spurring Chastain to work harder and stay fit as a NASCAR driver.

“It’s going to be good. Zane’s already right in the gym with us and in the trenches. They’re [Zane Smith and Shane van Gisbergen] both pushing me to step it up a bit,” Chastain said ass quoted by On3.com.

Trackhouse Racing drivers are fully committed to the hard work and effort required to improve their racing skills. Last year, the organization signed two new drivers for the 2024 season – Shane van Gisbergen, the three-time Australian Supercars tour champion and 2022 Truck Series champion Zane Smith.

Ross Chastain had a strong season in his second year at Trackhouse Racing

The #1 Chevrolet Trackhouse Racing driver earned his second career and second consecutive Cup Series playoff berth with Trackhouse Racing. His first win at Nashville Superspeedway locked his spot in the playoffs but unfortunately, he knocked out in the Round of 12.

Ross Chastain has scored two wins, 10 top-fives, 14 top 10s, and led 640 laps in the 36-races schedule. He finished the season with a win at Phoenix Raceway and secured ninth place in the points table.

After a back-to-back strong season with Trackhouse Racing, Chastain said (via NASCAR.com):

“I don’t really know how to comprehend that maybe in a couple years we’re still doing this. I’m human. I go back to my past. I’ve had things taken away that were a sure bet. I thought it was a one-direction all the way up the mountain. Had to go find another mountain to climb. We found it. We’re climbing it. I feel as long as I get up, do my best, put my work in, go to work and surround myself with good people, trust our processes. … we’ll see.”

Catch Ross Chastain in action when the 2024 Cup Series season kicks-off at Daytona International Speedway in February.