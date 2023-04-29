“They’re really tough”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks about ‘ridiculous’ relationship between Kevin Harvick and Rodney Childers

Dale Earnhardt Jr. opened up about racing against the formidable duo of Kevin Harvick and Rodney Childers in the latest episode of 4EVER Defining. The former Hendrick Motorsports driver battled against the pairing in the last stint of his Cup Series career.

Junior described the #4 driver-spotter duo as one of the most ridiculous pairings on the grid. He reckons that Harvick's real potential was unearthed when the latter joined forces with Childers back in 2014.

Describing the #4 teams pairing, the NASCAR Hall of Famer said:

"He[Kevin Harvick] got in the #4 car and got paired up with Rodney and they have had some years, they're just ridiculous together. And I think you really got to see the real potential of Kevin Harvick."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalled an anecdote from NASCAR testing when he first realized how formidable his opponents were. He narrated the incident as follows:

"When they got paired up, I was pretty nervous. I was like 'man, they could be tough' and we go to Charlotte, we get out there and NASCAR wanted us to simulate some races. So they line us all up and drop the flag. I ran as hard as I could and I finished second or third but I can see the leader and its Kevin. He's sitting out there in front of us just running. We couldn't none of us get near him."

Junior added:

"They did another 40 lapper and he did the same exact thing, and so I went to Steve Letarte after that and I said, 'Man Did you see this the 4 car? They're fast.' I was like they just paired up! It's all-new for both of them, new team, new crew chief, and they are really tough."

Since joining forces together, the #4 Stewart-Haas Racing pair have picked up a NASCAR Cup Championship, 37 victories, and have consistently qualified for the playoffs. Together, the iconic pair are currently the longest-tenured driver/crew chief pairing in the series.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. included in NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers list

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has made it into NASCAR's exclusive list of 75 Greatest Drivers. Junior was added to the list this week along with Carl Edwards and Kyle Larson.

The news was broken to the NASCAR Hall of Famer by his former crew chief Steve Letarte on his podcast Dale Jr. Download. Letarte surprised Dale Earnhardt Jr. as he handed him the official box when they were recording for their show.

, a two-time A transcendent driver who lifted the sport to new heights. @DaleJr , a two-time #DAYTONA500 champion and #NASCARHOF inductee, is the newest addition to the NASCAR 75 Greatest Drivers list! #NASCAR75 A transcendent driver who lifted the sport to new heights.@DaleJr, a two-time #DAYTONA500 champion and #NASCARHOF inductee, is the newest addition to the NASCAR 75 Greatest Drivers list! #NASCAR75 https://t.co/frCExI7bUN

The 48-year-old reacted as he said:

"What a surprise! What an honor. I'll tell you man, when they came out with the 50 years ago, I was so honored that they put Ralph (Earnhardt, Jr.'s grandfather) in that group. I always wondered where I ranked. It's good to feel that you're mattered and I bust my a** to try and make a difference and be an asset anywhere and everywhere I can."

With Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s inclusion, three generations of Earnhardts are in NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers list.

