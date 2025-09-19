“They’re not Rolls-Royces”: Richard Petty’s straightforward message for NASCAR drivers complaining about tire issues

Richard Petty offered a blunt take on the whole Goodyear tire situation. The NASCAR legend explained how drivers 'can't keep up' whenever a new option tire is introduced, which causes a lot of back and forth and 'millions of dollars' spent on finding the right balance.Round 3 of the playoffs at Bristol Motor Speedway produced a chaotic race from start to finish. Goodyear brought softer left-side tires, but they began cording early on, leading to a flurry of pit stops to make up for lost pace.Many teams had varying pit strategies. Ryan Blaney went long on the first stint but had to pit multiple times to eventually win the opening stage, while polesitter AJ Allmendinger was one of the first to hit the pit road. The Kaulig Racing driver was later taken out by Denny Hamlin when the latter lost his right front and tagged the No.16 Chevy's rear.William Byron, on the other hand, was frustrated by Goodyear's 'sh*t' tires and vented out over the team radio. The Hendrick Motorsports driver ended up with a 12th-place result after starting seventh.On the latest episode of Petty Race Recap, the seven time champion had this to say about the tire fiasco at Bristol,&quot;The car is what it is. Every time they change the tire that people can't keep up with the car because they don't know how the car and the tire is going to react, and the drivers they've got to learn to drive these cars. They're not Rolls-Royces where they can just sit around and cruise around.&quot;Richard Petty had a simple fix for the tire issue. He called for a return to old ways and a fixed set of four-to-five tire compounds throughout the year, some for superspeedway, some for short tracks, and some for every other track in between. He explained how such a framework allows teams to deal with known variables, instead of going in blind.&quot;The track just wore me out&quot; : Richard Petty reflects on his experience at Bristol Motor SpeedwayOn the same episode of Petty Rae Recap, Richard Petty opened up about his experience running at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Hall of Famer outlined the major issue that plagued his poor track record at the high-banked oval.&quot;My biggest problem was staying in the car for 500 laps with the banking. Now the drivers have got all the comforts of home; they've got the seat, and they've got all the stuff holding them up. We didn't have all that kind of stuff, and we didn't have power steering. The track just wore me out, and you know, I think I won three races up there, and I think they were all within four races,&quot; he said. Richard Petty has made 60 starts at Bristol, has 18 podium finishes to his name, but could only record three wins at the track.