"They're viewing NASCAR as a marketing platform": Influencer weighs in on Chevy teams getting updated Camaro body instead of new model

The NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet Camaros won't be going to a new model in 2026 but instead will be getting an updated body on their racecars. In a recent video, a NASCAR influencer, commonly known as "BrakeHard," weighed in on the upcoming changes for the manufacturer.

Ad

"BrakeHard" took to Instagram with a video detailing the changes to the Chevrolet Cup cars. The influencer made it clear that the manufacturer isn't seeking a new model for the Cup level but will instead go with an updated body.

"CHEVY TEAMS GETTING UPDATED CAMARO BODY INSTEAD OF NEW MODEL #nascar," the influencer wrote.

Ad

Trending

Because Camaros are no longer in production, "BrakeHard" suggested that fans might be confused as to why Chevrolet isn't going with a new model for 2026. The influencer said he heard rumblings of the manufacturer's change around March of this year and confirmed that it'll be an updated version of today's Chevrolet ZL1.

From the Chevrolet perspective, "BrakeHard" believes the manufacturer views the sport as a marketing platform for not one specific model, but the Chevy brand as a whole. The influencer added in the video:

Ad

"What I think they're doing is just viewing NASCAR as a marketing platform for the OEM overall. Not for a specific model, but rather for Chevrolet. At the end of the day, the majority of fans showing up to the racetracks aren't showing up in Camaros. They're showing up in Suburbans, Equinox, Silverados, things like that. It's more of a marketing platform for the entire brand versus just one production model."

Ad

Chevrolet fields 15 chartered Cup Series entries across six different teams, including Hendrick Motorsports, Trackhouse Racing, Richard Childress Racing, Spire Motorsports, Hyak Motorsports, and Kaulig Racing. The manufacturer has three wins in 2025, two with Kyle Larson and one with William Byron. After 11 races, Chevrolet leads the manufacturers' championship with 396 points, eight ahead of second-place Toyota and 25 ahead of third-place Ford.

NASCAR Chevrolet driver Kyle Busch renews partnership with sponsor

In other news, aside from Chevrolet getting updated bodies for 2026, Richard Childress Racing star Kyle Busch has renewed one of his primary sponsors for the remainder of this season. Morgan & Morgan will be on the hood of the two-time Cup champion's car later this year at Darlington.

Ad

The news was brought to light via X by Jayski, who posted an article on the matter. The site made it known that it's a multi-race, multi-year agreement to sponsor the RCR car.

"Morgan & Morgan’s first race with RCR in 2025 will be with two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch, who will race the No. 8 Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet at the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway," they wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Busch aims to snap a nearly two-year winless drought that dates back to St. Louis in June 2023. The 40-year-old sits 16th in the points standings after 11 races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.