"They really f*cked him up there": William Byron reacts to pit stop woes for Denny Hamlin at Richmond

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron recently reacted to Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin's pit stop during the 400-lap Cook Out 400 held at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, August 16, 2025. NASCAR analyst Jeff Gluck shared Byron's reaction on the same via an X post.

Hamlin had a solid start for the 300-mile race at the 0.75-mile track and secured fourth place. He had a best lap time of 22.35 seconds and a top speed of 120.82 mph.

Despite a good start, the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver faced a penalty for speeding on the pit road and a slow pit stop in stage one of the race. According to Jeff Gluck, Denny Hamlin had a "very slow" pit stop and had a problem with his right rear.

Reflecting on the same, William Byron stated:

"They really f*cked him up there, didn't they?"

Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck Byron says: "They really fucked him up there, didn't they?" I didn't know what he was talking about, so went back and saw that it looked like Denny Hamlin had a very slow stop and a problem on the right rear.

Despite facing setbacks in stage one, Hamlin maintained his pace and secured a P3 finish behind his Toyota teammate, Bubba Wallace. However, during stage two, things changed for Denny Hamlin after he got caught up in a multi-car pile-up triggered by Kyle Busch on lap 198.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon claimed the win at the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway and secured his spot in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin clinched a spot among the top ten drivers on the grid, finishing in tenth place.

"Toughest line to walk": Denny Hamlin shared his take on his intense battle with teammate Chase Briscoe before his fourth win.

Earlier in July 2025, NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin took home his fourth win of the season at Dover Motor Speedway. This was not an easy win for Hamlin, as he had an intense battle with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe during the closing laps of the race.

During a post-race interview with Cup Scene on YouTube, the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver shared his take on the same (via YouTube):

"Yeah, that's the toughest, it's the toughest line to walk truthfully because if it is someone else, you don't mind running them up in the fuzz, right? If it's a teammate, you gotta sit down, you gotta see that guy tomorrow afternoon. So it's just a little different in that aspect." [01:04 onwards]

"But you know, when we went back, right before we went back, Chris and I were walking back to our cars, and I said, "Just don't wipe me out." I was just, you know, I was afraid with him on, you know, we got old tires. I don't know what the grip level of the track is. I just didn't want JGR to clean itself out and then, you know, somebody else win it," Hamlin added.

Denny Hamlin ranks third on the Cup Series points table with 766 points to his credit. He secured four wins, 11 top-five finishes, and 13 top-ten finishes with three pole positions in 24 starts this season.

