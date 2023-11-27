For the NASCAR 2024 Cup Series, Toyota has released a brand new Toyota Camry XSE race car and fans are not happy about it.

The collaboration between Toyota and Calty Design ensured that the body style elements closely resembled the newly revealed 2025 Toyota Camry XSE.

Fans online were left divided by the new design. While the majority of fans were disappointed, there were a few fans who liked the new design.

"They ruined perfection," one fan wrote.

"The new generation Camry may be the biggest downgrade in appearance that I’ve ever seen. It’s not terrible on its own, but the current generation’s design was perfect. Hate that they went away from that look," another fan wrote.

Some fans are waiting to see new paint schemes on the new design for the upcoming season.

Toyota remains the only manufacturer in NASCAR to run three different nameplates in each of the three national series: the Camry in the NCS, the GR Supra in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Tundra TRD Pro in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Toyota has 180 wins in the Cup series along with three Cup championships since entering the Cup and Xfinity Series in 2007, as well as 201 Xfinity wins with four Xfinity Championships. Toyota has won 228 races and nine Truck Series titles since its debut in the Nascar Craftsman Series in 2004.

NASCAR team in talks to enter MotoGP

According to The Race and its sources in the MotoGP paddock, Trackhouse Racing is expected to become an Aprilia satellite MotoGP program for the 2024 season.

The owners of the commercial rights of MotoGP, Dorna Sports, declared on Monday that it would not leave RNF Racing to remain a team on the grid for the next season.

In a statement, they said:

“Repeated infractions and breaches of the Participation Agreement affecting the public image of MotoGP have obliged this decision.”

After team principal Razlan Razali left the team just days before the preseason testing, the race-winning NASCAR team is in negotiations with the series organizers Dorna to take over the RNF Racing grid positions for the next season.