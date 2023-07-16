“They have a strong racing culture” - Kyle Busch points to one thing he really likes about RCR

Kyle Busch joined Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 season after racing for Joe Gibbs Racing for 15 years. Since joining the team, Busch has had three victories.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports, Busch opened up about his transition into his new team this year. When asked about the one thing he likes about his new team, he said:

"The culture, obviously. They have a strong racing culture. They've got a strong racer's racer demeanor. And I really enjoy that. I like that a lot about the place. I wouldn't say their engineering background or their engineering department is as in-depth as some other teams that I've been with before, but they get the job done."

Kyle Busch said that with three victories for the team, it's a good start for him and the team. Also, there is still potential to extract more. Busch and his crew chief Randall Burnett understand that a lot of work has to be done if Busch is to win a third Cup championship.

When asked what was the highlight of his journey with RCR so far, he said:

"I would say the highlight of the year was probably Fontana, just how early that happened and how out-of-the-box strong we were. We ran really good at the Clash. We ran really good at Daytona. We went to Fontana, we won."

When asked about his future at NASCAR, Busch stated that he is open to racing in the Trucks series until his son is old enough to drive Trucks. Maybe he plans to train his son to enter NASCAR Truck Series in the future.

Why did Kyle Busch leave Joe Gibbs Racing?

After 15 years and 56 victories and two championships, Kyle Busch parted ways with Joe Gibbs Racing by the end of the 2022 season.

Busch's free agency was claimed to be limited by a lack of sponsorship and the lack of an agreement with Joe Gibbs Racing. His longstanding partner, M&M, is also due to part ways after an over three-decade partnership.

At that time, JBR tried to sign a deal with Oracle as a sponsor for Busch. But the deal did not happen and the team was ready to let their two-time champion sign with another team.

Busch stated that it became evident at some point that Joe Gibbs Racing would not be an option for him in 2023. His decision to switch teams came long before the end of the season, as it appeared that JGR was content to let him go.