“They’ve done a good job investing in right things”: Chase Elliott shares honest take on Amazon Prime’s “first class” entry into NASCAR

This weekend's Coca-Cola 600 Cup Series event marks the first race on the Prime Video broadcast schedule, and Chase Elliott has been happy with NASCAR's newest partnership. Elliott shared how professional the crew of the Amazon Prime team has been, coming from their experience of being involved with other sports.

He also relayed his approval regarding the people involved in the Prime broadcast of the historic event, and spoke in a larger sense of the fans being satisfied with the coverage as well.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver spoke with Frontstretch on Saturday (May 24), where he was asked about his thoughts on NASCAR bringing in a new broadcast partner, as well as his experience of working with the organization, that offers coverage for sports like NFL, NBA, and MLB.

"Yeah, it's been really, really good, honestly. They've been a pleasure to work with so far, very professional, and you know obviously very established in the sports world as of late and and they've just done a good job investing in the right things in my opinion." [4:05 onwards]

Elliott then spoke about the people that are part of the Prime Video NASCAR team, which includes the likes of play-by-play announcer Adam Alexander, who will be joined in the broadcast booth by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and crew chief Steve Letarte, who were also in the booth for NBC at one point.

The analyst team comprises of Danielle Trotta, former Cup Series driver Carl Edwards, and part-time racer Corey LaJoie.

"I think the talent that they have slated to come in this weekend is well done. I think how these stories are told some weeks can make something exciting or not, and I think people engage with the right people better than the wrong people... Everything I've been a part of so far has been first-class." Chase Elliott said. [4:24 onwards]

The Prime Video NASCAR coverage culminates with the The Great American Getaway 400 event, taking place at the Pocono Raceway on June 22nd.

Chase Elliott shares excitement for Coca-Cola 600 with paint scheme and countdown

Chase Elliott will have his #9 car decked out in a special paint scheme for the Coca-Cola 600 which is set to honor TEC5 Clifford Strickland, who was captured and died as a prisoner of war during World War II, a look he shared on his Instagram story, along with a countdown to big race.

Chase Elliott's Instagram story featuring #9 paint scheme and countdown - Image via Instagram/@chaseelliot9

Last year, the HMS driver crossed the line to take a seventh place finish after scoring 33rd and 34th place results in the two seasons prior. Chase Elliott will be looking to be named a two-time winner of the event, after driving into victory lane in 2020, the same year he became a NASCAR Cup Series champion.

