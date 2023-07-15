Life hasn't been smooth sailing for Chase Elliott at Hendrick Motorsports in the 2023 season. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion has had a difficult season so far, as he is yet to win a race. The lack of victories has put his team's chances of making it to the playoffs in jeopardy, and the pressure is mounting on Elliott and his crew to turn things around.

Hendrick Motorsports boss Jeff Gordon recently shared his thoughts on Chase Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports group's quest for a win to secure their spot in the 2023 playoffs.

Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Gordon emphasized the importance of being in the playoffs. He also acknowledged the challenges that Elliott and his team have faced this season.

"Well being in the playoffs is important for every team, and we know what challenges they've had to get themselves behind," Gordon said. "They've been fighting hard to get back into it and get themselves into the playoffs."

While Elliott's recent point finishes have been solid, Gordon believes that Hendrick Motorsports need to step up their game if they want to make a serious impact in the playoffs.

"But at the same time, you wanna do it by winning. You wanna do it in a way that when you make it to the playoffs, you're gonna go deep into the playoffs," he said.

"They wanna be winning, and they wanna be in there not just to be in the playoffs but to be a championship threat. I think right now, they just got some work to do, to be honest," Gordon added.

Jeff Gordon puts his trust in Chase Elliott

Despite initial struggles in the season, Chase Elliott seems to have found his stride, securing multiple-point finishes in recent NASCAR Cup Series races.

Speaking about Elliott's recent form, Hendrick Motorsports boss Jeff Gordon expressed his trust in the 27-year-old:

"I think those guys are very capable of doing that but just haven't had things go their way.

"I think the points in the last couple of weeks have been solid. If they can continue to do that, then yes, they're going to possibly make their way in. I know those guys."

For Chase Elliott and his crew, the path to securing a playoff spot will require a combination of consistency and breakthrough performances. They must find the right balance between aggressive driving and avoiding costly mistakes. While they haven't achieved victory yet this season, it's important to remember that a single win can change the entire trajectory of their campaign.

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Chase Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team. Their performance in the upcoming races will be crucial in determining their fate.