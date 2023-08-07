“They want to race to crash”: Kyle Busch calls out fellow NASCAR drivers once again after contact with Ryan Blaney cuts short his Michigan race

In a dramatic turn of events for Kyle Busch during Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, his race was cut short due to an early crash.

The highly anticipated NASCAR Cup Series race, which had been delayed by persistent rain and rescheduled to finish on Monday, saw Busch locked in a heated battle with Ryan Blaney for the 10th place spot.

Unfortunately for Busch, this intense competition led to a collision that resulted in significant consequences for both drivers.

As Busch's No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet jostled for position alongside Blaney's No. 12 Team Penske Ford, the two cars made contact in Turns 1 and 2. The impact caused Busch to lose control of his vehicle, sending him careening into the outside retaining wall.

After the collision, Busch was visibly frustrated as he expressed his disappointment with the current state of NASCAR racing.

"They all run hard," said Busch to the media. "They all want to race to crash and, you know, I tried to make a move. In the old days, guys you're racing would let you go and have that spot, and you could work for it later. But in this day and age, it's completely different. So I got a guy that ran on my outside and took the air off."

String of misfortune continues for Kyle Busch

Following the early crash with Ryan Blaney at the Michigan International Speedway, Kyle Busch's frustrating season continued with another last-place finish, marking his fifth DNF (Did Not Finish) of the 2023 season.

This latest disappointment came only four weeks after his previous last-place finish, adding to the mounting challenges he has faced on the track this year.

As Kyle Busch's No. 8 Chevy made significant contact with the outside retaining wall, he was left with no choice but to drive to the garage and retire from the race. With only 14 of the scheduled 200 laps completed, his chances of securing a strong finish were dashed, leaving Busch and his team pondering what might have been.

As the race comes to a conclusion on Monday, Kyle Busch will be credited with yet another last-place finish, adding to a season that has seen more setbacks than successes.

As the Cup Series playoffs edge closer, the 37-year-old will be hoping to leave the string of unfortunate results behind to focus on the remainder of the 2023 season.