“They wanted me down 15 lbs”: Chase Briscoe opens up on weight loss journey following Joe Gibbs Racing move

As Briscoe detailed his move from Stewart Haas Racing to Joe Gibbs Racing, the host asked the American driver about the diet plan presented to him by JHR and Toyota. The NASCAR driver then opened up about his weight loss journey as the interviewer suggested that Toyota was making him eat fruits and vegetables.

“I wouldn't say Toyota as much as JGR. I think it's like there for Toyota too. Like, I know they have like nutritionists and all that, but it's honestly been James just like trying to get me way down. They wanted me down 15 pounds before the season started. I'm down almost 10. So I was doing really, really good, truthfully, up until about a week and a half ago. So I've been doing way better. At SHR, I could do whatever I wanted, whenever I wanted,” he stated.

The weight of the driver is crucial in racing divisions like F1 and IndyCar where the car weighs less than a ton and the driver’s weight drastically affects the lap time. However, the same isn't as drastically applicable in NASCAR and Sportscar racing since the cars weigh upward of 1.5 tonnes, yet it makes a small difference.

The last three NASCAR Cup Series championships have been won by Team Penske drivers, and Joe Gibbs Racing’s strict diet for Chase Briscoe is ensuring that the team is able to extract every bit of lap time from the car.

“The cars are really good”: Chase Briscoe hails Joe Gibbs Racing following his debut

Stewart Haas Racing opted for dissolution in 2024 leaving its drivers as free agents on the market, when JGR picked up Chase Briscoe. The Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium was Briscoe's first race in the #19 Toyota Camry, and the American was full of praise for the team. Speaking with Bob Pockrass, Briscoe said:

“Overall it's been a really good start, the cars are really, really, really good. I know it's really hard to tell what you're going to have for the whole season, but it’s like this – it’s just crazy, truthfully, how much different it is. Yeah, really excited. Hopefully, we’re going to have a good run tomorrow night. Looking forward to the season for sure.” (0:13 onwards)

Chase Briscoe started from the third row for The Clash but ended up retiring from the race, finishing dead last.

