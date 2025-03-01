“They wipe poop on my face?”: Denny Hamlin reacts to a hilarious fan comment on his podcast

Denny Hamlin had a hilarious reaction to a 5-star review on his podcast. Dirty Mo Media shared the clip on X.

Denny Hamlin co-hosts Dirty Mo Media's podcast, “Actions Detrimental” along with Jared Allen. The 44-year-old shares his thoughts on various NASCAR topics like the rule changes that NASCAR introduces, driver performances and racing strategies. His perspective as an active driver makes the podcast a must listen for a lot of NASCAR fans.

In a hilarious clip shared on Dirty Mo Media’s X handle, Denny Hamlin responded to a 5-star review of his podcast.

"I got a review here from Elizabeth. Let me start by saying the 11 isn't my favorite driver. I've got a roll of toilet paper in my bathroom of my NASCAR room with Denny's face on it. However, I really love this podcast and Denny's opinion of the sport. Keep up the good work."

He added:

"They wipe poop on my face...This is a girl! Elizabeth, come on!...Well, normally I'd say thanks for the review. But why don't you go ahead and delete that one?"

Denny Hamlin is a veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver who is also the co-owner of 23XI racing along with the NBA legend, Michael Jordon. In the Cup Series, he drives the #11 for Joe Gibbs Racing and has amassed 54 career Cup Series wins. In 2024, Hamlin became the only NASCAR driver in history to have led laps in 17 consecutive races after making 600 career stats. Despite holding the record for the most wins without a championship, he has marked himself in history with three Daytona 500 wins (2016, 2019 and 2020), three Southern 500s (2010, 2017, 2021) and a Coca-Cola 600 (2022).

Denny Hamlin paints worrying picture for Carson Hocevar following Atlanta controversy

Denny Hamlin discussed Carson Hocevar's aggressive driving at Atlanta Motor Speedway on his podcast, "Actions Detrimental," noting that Hocevar upset several rivals, including Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, and Kyle Busch.

"The thing is, if you've got a bunch of guys upset with you, it just makes your job so hard, it really does. It makes it hard in so many aspects, because you've got restarts that now drivers are like, 'Screw him. I ain't afraid to put him, shove him three-wide middle or shuck him out,' or on the racetrack, Carson is way faster than me instead of giving them the finger to go on by I'm just going to hold him up," Denny Hamlin claimed [36:20].

"It's hard for me to chastise everything and lump it into one certain thing. It's not a co-incidence. Not everyone is crazy and you're right. Eventually if you have enough people pissed off, there's some sort of common denominator you gotta look at but some people don't care and they're going to be themselves and there's nothing wrong with that," Denny Hamlin added.

Hamlin cautioned that having multiple drivers upset with you can significantly hinder a driver's race, influencing restarts and on-track interactions.

