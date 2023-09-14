“This announcement means so many things to me”: Shane van Gisbergen will race for Trackhouse Racing in 2024

Shane van Gisbergen announced that he will be racing for Trackhouse Racing from the 2024 season after impressing everyone with his NASCAR debut race in early July.

Van Gisbergen's debut race win in Downtown Chicago while racing for Trackhouse Racing surely helped him in securing a full-time drive with the team. The team has committed to establishing a program centered around Shane van Gisbergen that will allow him to compete at Cup, Xfinity, Truck and other series in NASCAR.

As per Nine.co.au, following the announcement, the New Zealander from Auckland said:

"This announcement means so many things to me. I'm proud of what I have achieved here in Australia, but I'm excited by this new chapter in my career and the opportunities that it brings. I'm so thankful to everyone who has played a role in my career so far, especially Triple Eight Race Engineering, and looking forward to finishing our year with a few more highlights!

He added:

"It is time for a new challenge and this adventure into NASCAR will be the biggest challenge of my career and one I'm really looking forward to."

Shane van Gisbergen thanks Justin Marks for enabling him to race in NASCAR

The 34-year-old stated that he was thankful to Justin Marks, the founder and owner of Trackhouse Racing, for giving him the opportunity to compete in NASCAR with their team.

Shane van Gisbergen said:

"I want to thank Justin Marks (Trackhouse founder and owner) and everyone at Trackhouse Racing who have taken a chance on me and given me this opportunity. I’m excited to get to America and getting the season started."

While welcoming the New Zealander into the team, Justin Marks claimed that the 2024 season will be "tremendous" challenge and added:

“This is going to be a tremendous challenge for Shane but he is a tremendous driver as we have all seen. Next year will be about getting him acclimated to oval track racing, superspeedways, 1.5-mile tracks and everything he has never experienced in his career. It’s obviously going to be a learning process, but we think Shane will perform quite well.”

This is indeed a very fruitful period for New Zealander racing talents, with Liam Lawson in F1, Marcus Armstrong and Scott Dixon in IndyCar already making a name for themselves in the motorsport world. It will be interesting to see how Shane van Gisbergen performs in NASCAR in the 2024 season.