“This approval process is so flawed”: NASCAR nation reacts to Katherine Legge’s return 

Katherine Legge, the iconic British race car driver, seemed to have moved up in her NASCAR career by announcing a series of high-profile races in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Cup Series. Fans had mixed reactions to this news.

Sponsored by e.l.f Cosmetics, Legge will compete in at least seven races this year, including the Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway and the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. She is making a huge return to the Cup Series on June 15 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico.

Jayski reported on X:

The news has garnered a mixed reaction from the NASCAR fan base. One questioned the driver approval process:

“This approval process is so flawed”

One of the users joked that there would be a promise of a caution for each race she would participate:

"Has no business being cleared for cup. But at least know there is one caution each race she is in now"

One fan wished her good luck looking at her road course racing “pedigree”:

"As much as we laughed at how bad she was at Phoenix, I'm excited to see how'll she'll do at the Mexico race, she's got great road course racing pedigree !" the user penned.

Another fan continued to shower support for the decision:

"Yes! Great to see."

The mixed reaction to the news went on:

"But she sat there and ripped Nascar for not having any testing or practices but wants to do more races...", one wrote.

"I’m totally cool with this. Hope she makes the most of these opportunities," another wrote.

One referred to the racing incident between Katherine Legge and Daniel Suarez:

"Stay as far away from Daniel Suarez during that Mexico City race. Otherwise you probably won't make it out of that track," a user joked.

Katherine Legge was the first woman to win a major North American open-wheel race in 2005 at the Toyota Atlantic Championship opener in Long Beach. She also became the first woman to test a Formula One car since Sarah Fisher in 2002 and holds the record for the fastest qualifying effort by a woman at the Indianapolis 500. In 2004, Legge became the first female inducted into the Long Beach Motorsports Walk of Fame.

Katherine Legge’s NASCAR partnership with e.l.f

Katherine Legge's journey in motorsports began with karting, leading to her success in Champ Car and IndyCar and setting records like the fastest female qualifier in Indy 500 history in 2023. Her partnership with e.l.f Cosmetics began in 2023 and continues to empower her racing goals.

On her continued partnership with e.l.f., Legge said, via Jayski:

“JK I’ve never felt more empowered than I do with e.l.f. by my side,” Legge was quoted as saying by Jayski. “e.l.f. truly walks the walk when it comes to putting its community—and especially women in sports—in the, pun-intended, driver’s seat. I’m thrilled to work towards achieving my racing goals with my e.l.f. team alongside Team Chevy. I want to be respected as one of the best drivers in motorsport and there is no better place to hone my skill set against the best of the best in front of the largest motorsport audience in the U.S."

In 2025, Katherine Legge became the first woman since Danica Patrick in 2018 to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series.

