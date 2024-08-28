“This is art”: Fans react as Ross Chastain gets another throwback scheme for Darlington

The iconic red, white, and blue Jockey paint scheme on Ross Chastain's Trackhouse Racing car will sport a fresh change at Darlington Raceway. Fans reacted to the first look of Ross Chastain's Busch Beer car's retro blue and white paint scheme for the season's final regular-season race in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Busch Beer is set to give NASCAR fans a nostalgic nod with its creative throwback look for the Cook Out Southern 500. The Trackhouse Racing team shared the news on X, posting:

"Cracked open the time machine for Darlington. @RossChastain | @BuschBeer"

Expand Tweet

Trending

The new throwback scheme caught the eye of several fans, who were thrilled to see a vintage Busch Beer design make a comeback.

"This is art" a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions by the fans, who expressed their delight at the retro scheme:

"Old school cool 🍻" Busch Beer's official X handle wrote

"Great one 🍺🏁nostalgic for sure. 🔥," a fan remarked.

"Can’t wait to see this beauty in person!" wrote another.

"Need to get this baby in victory lane," a fan said.

"One of the best of the season. No doubt. This goes hard. Bravo" a fan wrote, complimenting the throwback scheme.

"Old school paint scheme needs to be permanent" one fan commented.

Previewing Ross Chastain's Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington

Ross Chastain, driving the #1 car for Trackhouse Racing, heads into the regular season finale at Darlington ranked 18th in the playoff standings, trailing RFK Racing's Chris Buescher by 27 points and just 6 points behind Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing in the battle for the top 16.

Last year, Chastain punched his ticket to the playoffs with a win at Nashville during the regular season, though he didn’t advance to the championship 4. Nonetheless, he closed out the season on a high note by winning the final race at Phoenix, with the 2023 Cup Champion Ryan Blaney finishing right behind him in second place.

This season, Chastain has clocked three top-5 finishes and five top-10s. Darlington marks his last shot at clinching a playoff spot this year. He boasts an average finish of 19.8 at Darlington over 10 starts, with two top-5s and two top-10s. His strongest performance at the track was in 2021, starting 23rd and surging to a 3rd place finish, back when he was behind the wheel of the #42 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing.

In his last five appearances at Darlington, Ross Chastain had a top-5 finish in one of those races. During the Goodyear 400 at Darlington in May 2024, he started P9 but ended up at P11. It will be intriguing to see if Chastain can replicate last year’s strong performance and secure a spot in this year’s playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback