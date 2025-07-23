"This is badass": Fans react as Chase Elliott & Joey Logano headline NASCAR’s epic announcement

In a stunning move, NASCAR has officially announced its return to Southern California in 2026 with a groundbreaking event at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego. The announcement, which includes a first-of-its-kind street course built inside an active military installation, has lit up the motorsports world.The Coronado street race weekend starts from June 19 to 21 and will host the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series. NASCAR also dropped a promotional video titled Project: Race the Base, featuring some of the sport's biggest names. And if early reactions are anything to go by, it might just have unlocked new fans.The video features Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, William Byron, Noah Gragson, Carson Hocevar and Chase Briscoe performing a series of tasks to earn the Navy's respect. NASCAR's social media captioned the X post:&quot;Project: Race the Base. We're bringing a different kind of speed to @USNavy Base Coronado in 2026.&quot;The video immediately captivated fans with its bold vision. Shot on-site at the legendary base where Top Gun was filmed, the trailer combines military tradition with NASCAR flair.Elliott and Co. complete tests like jet flying and outrunning military security on the modeled street course. It has hit home with fans, many of whom immediately dubbed it one of its best marketing works. One comment in particular summed up the collective reaction:&quot;This is badass.&quot;Many commended the effort, production quality and creativity of the video: Conor Daly @ConorDaly22LINKThis is honestly really cool. What a production 👏Joshua Reynolds @theJoshReyLINKWhat a sick reveal video! Great job. NASCAR! Credit where it's due!!Drivers joined the conversation too, with Carson Hocevar writing: Carson Hocevar @CarsonHocevarLINKthis was funWhile Chase Elliott chimed in:Chase Elliott @chaseelliottLINKSee you there 👊🏼San Diego locals and traveling fans alike already began preparing for race weekend: brian twining @Brian_TwiningLINKHome Sweat Home! Already can't wait to not have to travel for a race 💪Austin Lorbacher @General_Green5LINKTime to make plans to go to San DiegoAs the Cup Series moves out of its international experiments in Mexico City and Chicago, this San Diego event seems poised to anchor its place as a marquee event.NASCAR doubles down on bold venue innovation at San DiegoA race fan before the Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Source: GettyFor NASCAR, San Diego in 2026 is another step in a calculated expansion strategy that's redefining what stock car racing looks like in the 21st century. After experimenting with events inside the LA Coliseum (2022–24), launching a street race in Chicago (2023) and venturing into Mexico City in 2025, the series continues to break free from oval traditions.Ben Kennedy, NASCAR's EVP of racing innovation, made it clear that this wasn't just a venue grab but a mission-driven move. He said (via NASCAR's official website): &quot;What a special way to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Navy, 250th anniversary of our country and put on what is going to be undoubtedly the most anticipated event of 2026. And I'm bullish on it being the best sporting event of the year... you couldn't ask for a better location than Coronado, sitting between downtown San Diego, the Pacific Ocean and not far from Tijuana, either.&quot;Naval Base Coronado, home to eight facilities including the famed NAS North Island, offers a historic backdrop unlike any venue before. With the track likely winding past aircraft carriers and cutting across tarmacs filled with military aircraft, it will be a course like no other in motorsports.The layout, currently being prototyped in iRacing, will include both fixed base roads and customizable segments on open tarmac, allowing the kind of creativity not possible in dense city grids. Navy Secretary John C. Phelan added in a press release:&quot;NASCAR embodies the very best of the American spirit through speed, precision and an unyielding pursuit of excellence. Hosting a race aboard Naval Air Station North Island, the birthplace of naval aviation, it’s not just a historic first, it's a powerful tribute to the values we share: grit, teamwork and love of country.&quot;Amy Lupo, former ESPN executive and event lead for the LA Clash, has been appointed president of NASCAR San Diego. They are also working with Sports San Diego to ensure not just race execution, but a citywide celebration around it.