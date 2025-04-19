“This is beyond stupid”: Fans react as Katherine Legge gets a last minute lifeline into Xfinity field at Rockingham

Despite failing to qualify for the race at Rockingham Speedway, Katherine Legge joins the 38-car field by taking over JJ Yeley's ride. She now drives the #53 Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, which Yeley qualified in 31st.

Ad

Legge, a 44-year-old British racecar driver, initially drove the #32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevy, but only managed 39th in the qualifying session. The Rockingham race is her second NASCAR national series start this year following a Cup entry at Phoenix Raceway last month.

However, some fans aren't happy with the decision to start Katherine Legge in the North Carolina Education Lottery 250. They took to X (formerly Twitter) via NASCAR Insider Jordan Bianchi's update to share their reaction to the last-minute driver switch-up at The Rock.

Ad

Trending

"This is beyond stupid," one X user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"What a joke man," another fan said.

"Crazy," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Are you kidding me. J.J Yeley DESERVES to be in this race," one fan suggested.

On the other hand, some fans supported Katherine Legge in the 250-lap race at the returning North Carolina track.

"I wish her well," a fan stated.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This is an absolute win on the day. Let my queen race," another X user said.

The Rockingham race is Katherine Legge's sixth start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. She is still looking for her first series top 10. Her best finish was 14th place at Road America in the #15 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports.

Legge may be inexperienced in stock car racing, but has an extensive resume in motorsports. The British driver has run races in series like the IndyCar, IMSA SportsCar Championship, and FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). She also tested a Formula 1 car for the Minardi F1 team in 2005.

Ad

Katherine Legge set for five more NASCAR Cup Series races this year

Following a controversial DNF at the Phoenix Raceway, Katherine Legge is slated to return to the NASCAR Cup Series stage. She will drive in five more races with Live Fast Motorsports this year, including Mexico, Chicago, Sonoma, Watkins Glen, and Richmond.

The IndyCar Series driver will also follow up on her Rockingham start in the Xfinity Series. Driving for Jordan Anderson Racing, the 44-year-old will race at Talladega, Texas, Charlotte, Nashville, and Atlanta.

Ad

Veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass shared Legge's 2025 NASCAR schedule on X, saying:

"Katherine Legge will do upcoming Cup races at Mexico, Chicago, Sonoma, Watkins Glen, and Richmond for Live Fast Racing... and Xfinity races at Rockingham, Talladega, Texas, Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, and Indy with Jordan Anderson Racing."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Four of her Cup races are road courses, with Richmond the only short track contest. The Mexico City race, which will be held at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, will be the series' first points-paying race since 1958. Meanwhile, NASCAR's three-year contract at the Chicago street race will end this year.

Legge will kick off her five-race Cup schedule in the inaugural Mexico City race on June 15. It will conclude at Richmond Raceway on August 16, the penultimate race before the Cup Series playoff begins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More