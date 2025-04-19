“This is beyond stupid”: Fans react as Katherine Legge gets a last minute lifeline into Xfinity field at Rockingham

Despite failing to qualify for the race at Rockingham Speedway, Katherine Legge joins the 38-car field by taking over JJ Yeley's ride. She now drives the #53 Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, which Yeley qualified in 31st.
Legge, a 44-year-old British racecar driver, initially drove the #32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevy, but only managed 39th in the qualifying session. The Rockingham race is her second NASCAR national series start this year following a Cup entry at Phoenix Raceway last month.
However, some fans aren't happy with the decision to start Katherine Legge in the North Carolina Education Lottery 250. They took to X (formerly Twitter) via NASCAR Insider Jordan Bianchi's update to share their reaction to the last-minute driver switch-up at The Rock.
"This is beyond stupid," one X user wrote.
"What a joke man," another fan said.
"Crazy," an X user commented.
"Are you kidding me. J.J Yeley DESERVES to be in this race," one fan suggested.
On the other hand, some fans supported Katherine Legge in the 250-lap race at the returning North Carolina track.
"I wish her well," a fan stated.
"This is an absolute win on the day. Let my queen race," another X user said.
The Rockingham race is Katherine Legge's sixth start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. She is still looking for her first series top 10. Her best finish was 14th place at Road America in the #15 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports.
Legge may be inexperienced in stock car racing, but has an extensive resume in motorsports. The British driver has run races in series like the IndyCar, IMSA SportsCar Championship, and FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). She also tested a Formula 1 car for the Minardi F1 team in 2005.
Katherine Legge set for five more NASCAR Cup Series races this year
Following a controversial DNF at the Phoenix Raceway, Katherine Legge is slated to return to the NASCAR Cup Series stage. She will drive in five more races with Live Fast Motorsports this year, including Mexico, Chicago, Sonoma, Watkins Glen, and Richmond.
The IndyCar Series driver will also follow up on her Rockingham start in the Xfinity Series. Driving for Jordan Anderson Racing, the 44-year-old will race at Talladega, Texas, Charlotte, Nashville, and Atlanta.
Veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass shared Legge's 2025 NASCAR schedule on X, saying:
"Katherine Legge will do upcoming Cup races at Mexico, Chicago, Sonoma, Watkins Glen, and Richmond for Live Fast Racing... and Xfinity races at Rockingham, Talladega, Texas, Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, and Indy with Jordan Anderson Racing."
Four of her Cup races are road courses, with Richmond the only short track contest. The Mexico City race, which will be held at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, will be the series' first points-paying race since 1958. Meanwhile, NASCAR's three-year contract at the Chicago street race will end this year.
Legge will kick off her five-race Cup schedule in the inaugural Mexico City race on June 15. It will conclude at Richmond Raceway on August 16, the penultimate race before the Cup Series playoff begins.