“This would be both big and a risk”: NASCAR insider weighs in on Marcus Smith’s bold Bristol Motor Speedway plan

A recent post on X by NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass is centered around a major idea floated by Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith. The video, originally shared by the Kevin Harvick Happy Hour podcast, features Smith speaking about a potential long-term vision for Bristol Motor Speedway that would dramatically enhance the venue’s structure—and possibly its future.

The video was posted on X by Kevin Harvick’s podcast account. It was later retweeted by Bob Pockrass with the caption:

“This would be both big and a risk…”

Marcus Smith, who oversees 11 NASCAR tracks as CEO of Speedway Motorsports, discussed putting a roof over Bristol Motor Speedway. In the video, Harvick asks Smith if there’s anything he still dreams of doing in motorsports.

Smith responds by saying he’s learned the importance of taking risks from his father, Bruton Smith, and that his own mindset includes being unafraid to fail. He then shares his vision,

“The dream, the thing I think that would be awesome to do and we could do it, is put a roof on Bristol one day.”

Smith adds that enclosing the track would open the door to far more than just NASCAR events. He envisions the stadium becoming a multipurpose venue for sports and entertainment, and hosting potential events like baseball, football, wrestling, UFC fights, and even WrestleMania.

“Anything you do at Bristol is gonna be the biggest at any stadium,” Smith explained

Putting a roof on Bristol Motor Speedway would be a first-of-its-kind move in NASCAR history. Currently, no major U.S. oval track used in NASCAR’s premier series is enclosed. Such a change could transform the sport’s relationship with weather interruptions, sound control, and venue adaptability.

However, the risk and expense of such a project would be massive. Bob Pockrass interpreted this move as being big, but alongside that, he also called it a risk.

Construction of the baseball field in progress during a media event at Bristol Motor Speedway on June 24, 2025, ahead of the MLB Speedway Classic game between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds held at the racetrack.- Source: Imagn

Bristol Motor Speedway, located in Tennessee, was built in 1960. it’s earned names like “Thunder Valley” and “The Last Great Colosseum” due to its tight, high-banked layout and intense racing style. With 24-degree banking, half-mile length, and close-quarters action, Bristol consistently delivers some of the most engaging races in the sport. It hosts two major NASCAR Cup Series events annually: the Food City 500 in spring and the Bristol Night Race in August, which is considered one of the sport’s crown jewels.

Shocking incident at Sonoma Raceway prompts criminal charges against security guard - Reports

Sonoma, California, USA; General view of the vehicle belonging to NASCAR Cup Series driver Shane van Gisbergen (not pictured) after winning the NASCAR Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway - Source: Imagn

A serious incident overshadowed the NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Sonoma Raceway after a disabled sprint-car driver, Chase Johnson, was allegedly assaulted by a security guard. The confrontation resulted in injuries and criminal charges.

The incident took place as Johnson, 27, tried to access a handicapped parking area at the track. Despite holding proper credentials, he was reportedly shoved backwards by a security guard identified as Alexander Rosiles, 40, from Stockton. The push caused Johnson—who uses a wheelchair—to fall and hit his head on the pavement.

According to reports, medical scans revealed that Johnson suffered a cracked C1 vertebra and spinal swelling in the C6–T2 region. He was hospitalized overnight in Santa Rosa. Prior to this, Johnson had already been recovering from a major crash on August 2, 2024, at Silver Dollar Speedway, which had left him paralyzed and wheelchair-bound.

A statement released by Chase Johnson Racing and shared on X by Ernie Morrison stated that the guard “physically assaulted” Johnson and called attention to the seriousness of the injuries inflicted.

Rosiles was reportedly arrested and charged with assault causing great bodily injury. According to CBS and local reports, he was released on $50,000 bail and is set to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court on August 12.

