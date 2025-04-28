"This car is not going anywhere": NASCAR Insider defends his radical idea to improve superspeedway racing post Talladega

NASCAR Insider Jeff Gluck recently shared his idea to improve racing at superspeedways. Gluck took the mic on the recent episode of The Teardown podcast and laid out what he would introduce to improve racing.

Ad

He claimed that a 500 mile race at superspeedways is 'kind of pointless' because most of the race is fuel-saving in the Next Gen era. Instead of that, Gluck suggested NASCAR has two races of 150 miles each which would award drivers half points per race. Having said that, he admitted that the teams won't necessarily entertain his proposal because they could potentially wreck two cars in one day, but the fans would find the appeal interesting.

Ad

Trending

This prompted Gluck's co-host Jordan Bianchi to support his idea, claiming that most races today are 'too long' and can be cut short. But Bianchi said that it's unlikely to happen because of TV purposes and the fact that Talladega also has a date on the NASCAR playoff schedule.

However, soon the fans began to chime in on Gluck's suggestion, demanding that NASCAR simply fixes the racing, to which the show's co-host claimed:

Ad

"Folks, have you seen this car? This car is not going anywhere. I feel like when we have a string of races that aren't what people hoped and then I gotta come on here and be negative and then the people go, 'Wow, Jeff Gluck hates NASCAR.' I want NASCAR to be good. I remember the glory times, the glory days of it. I don't have a great memory but I have a long enough memory to remember when the racing was awesome at these certain tracks. That's what I'm looking for. I think a lot of people are the same way. I'm sorry if that's not what people want to hear." [14:00]

Ad

Ad

This led to Bianchi claiming that Gluck might just be looking at things through 'rose colored glasses'. The co-host added that while racing may have been great at some tracks from that era, it also wasn't great on 'a lot of other tracks', which is more or less the situation in the modern era as well.

Talladega winner Austin Cindric comments on the current NASCAR package at superspeedways

Following Sunday's race, the winning driver Austin Cindric was asked for his comments on the NASCAR package and the ability of the racecars to pass. The Team Penske driver said that while the package, the tires, or the track hasn't changed, the only things that have changed are 'a few bits and pieces.'

Ad

Because of that, Cindric claimed that it's down to the decisions of the drivers and the teams in how they react to the situations. He recalled how he found himself in situations during the race where he didn't want to be, due to which he and his team had to understand the situation and find a way out of it.

"It’s a very odd type of racing. It’s very difficult to explain, especially now with all the dynamics that we have that aren’t just about the racing, about the strategy, about the packages, about strengths and weaknesses as an OEM," Cindric further described.

Ad

Cindric claimed that there is 'a lot going on' and he finds it difficult to describe it to someone who is only perceiving the events through a TV screen.

With that said, it'll be interesting to see whether NASCAR decides to look further into improving the superspeedway package, or whether they let it grow organically.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.