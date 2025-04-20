"This is a circus not racing": Fans voice displeasure after fight breaks out during NASCAR Regional race

The Bowman Gray Stadium was the location that kicked off the events of the exciting NASCAR Cup Series season we've been enjoying, but this past week, there was a different kind of excitement on the track. During the Hayes Jewelers 200 Street Stock race on April 19th, which is part of the NASCAR Regional Series, and the event that is the start of a whole season of racing at the iconic track, a tussle broke out between the drivers of the #7 and the #82 cars, Zack Staley and Justin Alverson. The fight between them started on track, with Staley swerving into Alverson and then the latter slamming him on the side, causing him to go horizontal, and bringing an end to the two drivers' race there.

But that wasn't the end. Staley then got out of his car, intending to fight Alverson, and had to be restrained by race officials. However, Alverson was ready for the fight, jumping out of his car and running towards a held-down Staley, with the two fighting on the ground, causing local law enforcement to come in and take control of the situation. The NASCAR Regional X account shared the whole scene at the track, which is appropriately known as the 'Madhouse'.

"Madness at the Madhouse! Zack Staley and Justin Alverson show their displeasure following the Street Stock feature at @BGSRacing."

NASCAR fans took to the comments section of the post, sharing their displeasure at how the drivers handled themselves during the incident.

"This is a circus. Not racing" they wrote.

"Embarrassing. Not sure why anyone would cheer this kind of behavior. Both drivers should be suspended," another said.

Fans also expressed their feelings regarding the Bowman Gray Stadium itself, unhappy with its impact on the sport.

"An embarrassing stain on the sport of stock car racing. Place needs to be shut down" they wrote.

"Bowman Gray is a pathetic joke," a fan remarked.

"This track continues to be an embarrassment for local short track racing," another commented.

The next event taking place at the Bowman Gray Stadium is the Modified Twin 25s; Chain Race event on April 26th.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers discuss their experience at Bowman Gray Stadium

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliot (9) celebrates after winning the Clash at Bowman Gray at Bowman Gray Stadium, February 2nd 2025 - Source: Imagn

The NASCAR Cup Series pre-season event that happened in February, the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray, saw Chase Elliott cross the finish line to take victory. With The Clash being the first time that the Cup Series returned to the Bowman Gray track since 1971, the drivers all had opinions about how it was racing on the historic track.

Second-place finisher Ryan Blaney said (via NBC Sports):

"That’s a fun time. I hope the fans enjoyed it. That was a really good show. Happy we could come to Bowman Gray and put on a great race for everybody."

Bubba Wallace, who came in fifth, also expressed the fun he had:

"[B]ut all-in-all, it was a fun night. Crowd was loud and proud, and it was a good time.”

The next event in the NASCAR Cup Series calendar is the 'Jack's Link 500', taking place at the Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday (April 27).

