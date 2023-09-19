“This is as cold as it gets” - Danica Patrick reacts to Martin Truex Jr.’s ‘insensitive’ statement on Sherry Pollex’s death

Danica Patrick has openly expressed her disagreement about Martin Truex Jr's tributary statements upon the passing of Sherry Pollex.

The NASCAR community was shaken to its core with the untimely death of Sherry Pollex, the former partner of Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr., on September 17. Pollex had valiantly battled ovarian cancer for years.

In the wake of this devastating loss, tributes poured in from across the racing world, with heartfelt messages of condolences. Among those paying their respects was Martin Truex Jr., who took to social media to share his thoughts on Pollex's legacy.

Truex Jr.'s statement, however, did not sit well with former NASCAR Cup Series and IndyCar driver, Danica Patrick, who has openly admitted to harboring unfavorable feelings towards him.

Patrick took to her Instagram Story to express her discontent, asserting that Truex Jr.'s message appeared devoid of genuine sentiment and seemed to be composed by a public relations representative.

"I avoid negativity on social at almost all costs. Almost... But this is the most insensitive disconnected statement from a guy that I have never liked. And obviously for good reason," Patrick stated, adding, "I don't care what happened between them but this is as cold as it gets. A PR representative wrote this guaranteed. You're free from this now sherry."

Danica Patrick's now-deleted Instagram story

The post has since been removed from Patrick's account.

Danica Patrick's touching tribute to the late Sherry Pollex

In an Instagram post, former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick shared her reflections on her times with the late Sherry Pollex, expressing both sorrow for her passing and admiration for her enduring legacy.

“This is so sad. She helped so many and gave so much. After I left NASCAR, we touched base here and there and I loved her curiosity for the deeper layers of this human experience.”

“I hope she is in one of those layers that is perfect, pure, peaceful, and whole,” Danica Patrick concluded.