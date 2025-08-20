“This is criminal”: Fans react as NASCAR awards Dover the All-Star crown

NASCAR fans are in uproar over the new location for the All-Star Race. The switch would mean the demotion of the historic Dover Motor Speedway as a points-paying race.NASCAR will give the 2026 All-Star Race to Dover Motor Speedway. This is the first time this big event will take place at this old track. Dover will give up its usual race that scored points, which it has held since 1969, to make room for the All-Star Race. This is a big change for the track and its fans. This shift is part of NASCAR's wider plan for the 2026 race list, which brings back the Chicagoland Speedway and adds a new street race in San Diego on a military base.The choice to shift the All-Star Race to Dover is big since it takes a key, non-point event to the Northeast area for the first time. This area is seen as NASCAR's main zone along the East Coast. Dover's Monster Mile, with its concrete track and steep curves, gives a tough and rare race area. It is thought to lead to fun and lively action on the track consistently.Dover Motor Speedway shared on X:&quot;Big names. Big money. One Monster. #AllStarRace comes to Dover in 2026.&quot;To which one of the fans reacted:&quot;This is criminal&quot;Meanwhile, one criticized:&quot;I definitely don’t sympathize with millionaires spending money…but the fact we have sacrificed many many things for the sake of “saving money” and now NASCAR will make half the field travel to Dover just to not transfer though a short Open race is insane.&quot;Another fan said:&quot;Yuck. No thanks. The only part of 2026 schedule I don’t like.&quot;One penned:&quot;Im sorry. You deserve better and more than the allstar race. Hopefully in '27 you will have a points race again.&quot;Meanwhile, North Wilkesboro Speedway picks up a points-paying race to compensate for Dover's switch.Ben Kennedy remains open to tweaking controversial aspect of NASCAR amid schedule releaseNASCAR executive Ben Kennedy has expressed openness to modifying the controversial aspects of the current NASCAR playoff format following the release of the 2026 schedule. The existing format features 16 drivers competing over the last 10 races of the season, split into three rounds where four drivers are eliminated after each part, culminating in a final race to determine the champion from the remaining four drivers.&quot;Also Ben Kennedy said not to take the playoff listing and round designations on the announcement as a confirmation that the playoff format won't change. But they also want to take the time to make sure they get the playoff format right,&quot; shared Bob Pockrass on X.While the system rewards consistent, high-pressure performance throughout the season and playoffs, it has attracted criticism, and Kennedy emphasized that the playoff round names in the schedule announcement should not be seen as a confirmation that the current format will remain unchanged. NASCAR intends to carefully consider adjustments to ensure the playoff format is optimized.