"This is cringeworthy": NASCAR fans slay Tony Stewart & SHR's latest marketing campaign ahead of 2024 season

Ever since the introduction of the seventh-generation Next Gen Cup car, Tony Stewart's NASCAR Cup Series team has struggled for results. Going into its third year of competition with the Ford Mustang, Stewart-Haas Racing not only has a new driver lineup but also a reinvigorated sense of confidence.

However, the same competition was not reciprocated by NASCAR towards the Kannapolis, North Carolina-based team. As seen on a recent social media campaign run by SHR, fans were left rather confused by a series of posts defining the core values of SHR.

NASCAR fans found the social media campaign run by Tony Stewart and Gene Haas' team rather "cringe-worthy." The community was not afraid to call out what seemed like a desperate attempt from the team. Here are some of the best reactions:

"This is cringeworthy"

"Theres nothing wrong with a team hyping up the season but this...this is bad."

"surely one of these guys will crack the top 20 in points."

"They will not apologize for finishing in 27th place."

"I want to feel bad for them...but when prominent people get on Twitter and call multimillion dollar, highly sophisticated simulation software 'video game bs', that is where it ends."

The fans' sentiment surrounding Tony Stewart's NASCAR Cup team on Twitter were also similar:

"I see a whiney, boomer-coded PR campaign masking serious issues in the shop."

"'we're not bothered' goes on a PR campaign after fans call out your poor performance"

"I see we've reached the cheesy quotes and photos part of the NASCAR off-season"

"Show don't tell."

"Ok admin read the room lol. These posts are cringy as hell. Even your own fans are questioning themselves. Just stop. SHR needs to just focus on the task at hand ok? Stop with these posts."

It remains to be seen how well the team responds to social media backlash with results during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

What is Tony Stewart's all-time favorite car to race?

In a recent video uploaded by TSRnitro on X, former Cup Series driver turned NHRA drag racer Tony Stewart touched upon which racecar he enjoys the most.

Having been behind the wheel of several different genres of racecars, Tony Stewart stuck to the grassroots racing world and said:

"My all-time favorite car is still a Midget and my favorite place to run a Midget is still the Chili Bowl. I mean that track is suited perfectly for those cars and creates a lot of excitement and when your cars ride, it is a blast around there."

The 2024 edition of the Chili Bowl Nationals is also set to go live next week with Cup Series drivers such as JJ Yeley and Chase Briscoe taking part in the famed dirt track event.