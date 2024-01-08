NASCAR
"This is cringeworthy": NASCAR fans slay Tony Stewart & SHR's latest marketing campaign ahead of 2024 season

By Rahul Ahluwalia
Modified Jan 08, 2024 00:01 IST
Stewart-Haas Racing Press Conference Featuring Tony Stewart
Tony Stewart, driver of the #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet and co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, speaks with the media during a press conference announcing his retirement on September 30, 2015 in Kannapolis, North Carolina. Stewart has decided his 18th year in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series will be his last. The three-time series champion will retire following the 2016 season, whereupon Clint Bowyer will take the wheel of the No. 14 machine beginning in 2017. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Stewart-Haas Racing via Getty Images)

Ever since the introduction of the seventh-generation Next Gen Cup car, Tony Stewart's NASCAR Cup Series team has struggled for results. Going into its third year of competition with the Ford Mustang, Stewart-Haas Racing not only has a new driver lineup but also a reinvigorated sense of confidence.

However, the same competition was not reciprocated by NASCAR towards the Kannapolis, North Carolina-based team. As seen on a recent social media campaign run by SHR, fans were left rather confused by a series of posts defining the core values of SHR.

Stewart Haas Racing's new marketing stunt on social media is certainly something byu/Mellow200 inNASCAR

NASCAR fans found the social media campaign run by Tony Stewart and Gene Haas' team rather "cringe-worthy." The community was not afraid to call out what seemed like a desperate attempt from the team. Here are some of the best reactions:

"This is cringeworthy"
Comment byu/Mellow200 from discussion inNASCAR
"Theres nothing wrong with a team hyping up the season but this...this is bad."
Comment byu/Mellow200 from discussion inNASCAR
"surely one of these guys will crack the top 20 in points."
Comment byu/Mellow200 from discussion inNASCAR
"They will not apologize for finishing in 27th place."
Comment byu/Mellow200 from discussion inNASCAR
"I want to feel bad for them...but when prominent people get on Twitter and call multimillion dollar, highly sophisticated simulation software 'video game bs', that is where it ends."
Comment byu/Mellow200 from discussion inNASCAR

The fans' sentiment surrounding Tony Stewart's NASCAR Cup team on Twitter were also similar:

"I see a whiney, boomer-coded PR campaign masking serious issues in the shop."
"'we're not bothered' goes on a PR campaign after fans call out your poor performance"
"I see we've reached the cheesy quotes and photos part of the NASCAR off-season"
"Show don't tell."
"Ok admin read the room lol. These posts are cringy as hell. Even your own fans are questioning themselves. Just stop. SHR needs to just focus on the task at hand ok? Stop with these posts."

It remains to be seen how well the team responds to social media backlash with results during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

What is Tony Stewart's all-time favorite car to race?

In a recent video uploaded by TSRnitro on X, former Cup Series driver turned NHRA drag racer Tony Stewart touched upon which racecar he enjoys the most.

Having been behind the wheel of several different genres of racecars, Tony Stewart stuck to the grassroots racing world and said:

"My all-time favorite car is still a Midget and my favorite place to run a Midget is still the Chili Bowl. I mean that track is suited perfectly for those cars and creates a lot of excitement and when your cars ride, it is a blast around there."

The 2024 edition of the Chili Bowl Nationals is also set to go live next week with Cup Series drivers such as JJ Yeley and Chase Briscoe taking part in the famed dirt track event.

