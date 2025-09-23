“This deal will eat you away”: Tyler Reddick gets candid about the Cup Series pressure amid Ty Gibbs’ on-track tangle with Denny Hamlin

Tyler Reddick has weighed in on his 23XI Racing team owner's on-track drama. The two-time Xfinity champion pointed out the pressure of making the jump to the NASCAR Cup Series after the JGR teammates Ty Gibbs and Denny Hamlin tangled at New Hampshire last Sunday.Gibbs, who is in his third full-time Cup season, has struggled for results despite dominating the Xfinity Series. During the Round of 12 opener, the 22-year-old gave Hamlin a tough time for much of the race before the No. 11 Toyota hit and spun Gibbs into the wall of the 1.06-mile oval.While the other three JGR drivers are battling to get above the cutline, Gibbs is looking to earn his first career Cup win. On the latest episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Reddick spoke about the stress of racing at the highest level.&quot;Not just Ty, but others, you know, I wouldn't even call them rookies anymore, but some that are rookies, some that have been doing this for a couple years that are still trying to win that first race. This deal will eat away at you if you're not careful. The pressure, the expectations of when you're a driver, you want to go into the Cup Series and win races and it's just it's extremely hard,&quot; Tyler Reddick said.Reddick also reflected on his move up from the Truck Series, where he has three wins and two back-to-back Xfinity championships in 2018 and 2019.&quot;The Cup series is just really tough, obviously. And I feel like when I ran the trucks, you know, I was able to win some races, have a shot at championship one time, the Xfinity Series, obviously, it worked out twice,&quot; Tyler Reddick added.Reddick made his full-time Cup debut with Richard Childress Racing in 2020 and was only able to win races after two years. He has collected at least two wins in each season since 2022 but remains winless so far this season.Tyler Reddick is in need of a strong result at Kansas to make it to next NASCAR Cup playoff roundTyler Reddick sits in 11th place, 23 points below the cutline, ahead of the second race of the Round of 12 at Kansas this weekend. He finished 21st at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which hurt his points position.The 29-year-old has six top-fives and 10 top-10 finishes. He will need a strong result this Sunday (September 28) as Charlotte Roval will host the final race of the round, where road course specialist Shane van Gisbergen could dominate again.Reddick has one win and three other top-10 finishes in 12 Cup career starts at the 1.5-mile speedway. He finished in 17th at the spring race in Kansas this season after starting in fourth.