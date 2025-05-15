"This was very different": Harrison Burton reflects on cracking a deal witn Rick Ware Racing for the All-star Race

NASCAR driver Harrison Burton paved his way to the 2025 All-Star Race, joining 19 other qualified Cup Series drivers at NWS. Burton, who is the only Xfinity Series driver to mark his presence in the Million Dollar Race, recently reflected on the opportunity he was presented with by Rick Ware Racing, which made all of this possible.

Burton ran three full-time seasons in the Cup Series with the historic Wood Brothers Racing team before moving to the Xfinity Series for 2025. Last year, Burton secured a historic win, marking his first and WBR’s 100th Cup Series win in the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, earning him a spot in Sunday’s All-Star Race.

After the entry list was confirmed for the exhibition race, Burton was interviewed by Steven Taranto, where the former shared the events that led to the partnership with RWR.

"It kind of just came together through conversation and, you know, having known the Rick Ware Racing Group being in the garage and stuff with them," Harrison Burton said.

The 24-year-old Xfinity Series driver then shared how this time around, things were 'different' as he took an interest in the business side of things as well, which he usually doesn't in order to focus on the race.

"I'm not a businessman. I'm not smart. I don't know how to do that stuff. But this was very different because, and this is a lot how the AM (Racing) thing was as well, where it was like, 'Hey, we want you to drive for us, so how can we figure this out,' right?" he added.

Harrison Burton then spoke about how other deals in his past have not been as easygoing as the one with RWR. He further shared that he would be hoping to return the favor by putting in a strong performance at North Wilkesboro.

Burton is piloting the #25 Ford for AM Racing, competing full-time in the Xfinity Series this season. In 12 races thus far, the former WBR driver has secured six top-10 finishes, including a podium finish at NASCAR's return to the iconic Rockingham Speedway. As things currently stand, he is ranked P10 in the driver standings and has an average finish of 14.1.

Who replaced Harrison Burton in the Wood Brothers Racing Ford?

Harrison Burton's replacement was announced midway through the 2024 season as Stewart-Haas Racing confirmed its exit from competing in the sport altogether. SHR's call left several drivers without a seat in the 2025 season. However, Josh Berry was one of the first drivers to confirm his presence in the Cup Series this season with WBR.

This season has been impressive for the #21 Ford team as Berry drove down victory lane after an impressive performance in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas.

Furthermore, Berry's former SHR teammates Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe, and Ryan Preece have all landed a spot in the Cup Series with Front Row Motorsports, JGR, and RFK Racing, respectively.

Harrison Burton and his replacement, Josh Berry, will go head to head at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18. Catch the action live on FOX Sports 1.

